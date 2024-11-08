Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

As we head into the stretch run of the NFL regular season, the Bills (7-2) remain among the top five favorites in Super Bowl odds. Buffalo has won four straight and has a commanding four-game lead over the Jets in the AFC East chase.

The NFL Week 10 schedule has the Bills hitting the road to take on the Colts (4-5), losers of two straight. Indianapolis is two games behind the Texans in the AFC South chase and remains in the thick of the wild card hunt.

WHO Buffalo Bills @ Indianapolis Colts WHEN Sunday, November 10th | 1:00 p.m. EST WHERE Lucas Oil Stadium Stadium | Indianapolis, Indiana HOW CBS

Last Sunday, Buffalo escaped with a 30-27 win over the visiting Dolphins. The Dolphins tied the game with less than two minutes to go as Tua Tagovailoa connected with Jaylen Waddle for a seven-yard touchdown. The Bills responded with Tyler Bass booting a 61-yard game-winning field goal with just seconds left to play.

Indianapolis shifted gears last week, handing the starting reins to Joe Flacco over Anthony Richardson for Sunday night’s trip to Minnesota. Indianapolis kicked off the scoring with a 38-yard fumble return by Kenny Moore. Minnesota controlled the action the rest of the way for a 21-13 win. Flacco completed 16 of 27 passes for 179 yards and one interception.

Market BetMGM Caesars Fanatics Bills Spread -4 (-110) -4 (-110) -3.5 (-110) Colts Spread +4 (-110) +4 (-110) +3.5 (-110) Bills ML -225 -210 -200 Colts ML +185 +175 +165 Over 46.5 (-110) 46.5 (-110) 46.5 (-110) Under 46.5 (-110) 46.5 (-110) 46.5 (-110)

Why bet on the Buffalo Bills

The Bills hold a commanding lead in the AFC East and are aiming for their fifth consecutive division crown. The club’s point differential of +87 is second in the league, behind only the Lions (+110). The Bills have the fourth best odds to win the Super Bowl, andIn odds to win the 2025 Super Bowl, Josh Allen is jockeying for first in MVP odds with Lamar Jackson.

The Bills opened the campaign at 3-0, then hit a rough patch with losses to the Texans and Ravens. Since then, they’ve rebounded in a big way with four straight victories. The Bills rank fourth in the league in average points per game at 28.9. The defense is doing its part as well, allowing 19.2 per contest, which ranks eighth.

In the race for the conference’s top seed, and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs, Buffalo is second behind the Chiefs. They welcome the Chiefs next week for a huge showdown. The Bills are riding a wave of momentum over the past month. The same can’t be said for their opponents, who enter on a two-game skid.

Why bet on the Indianapolis Colts

While their record is under .500 through nine games, the Colts have been competitive in each outing. The largest margin of defeat was eight points, which happened in last week’s loss to the Vikings. All four of the team’s other losses have been by six points or less. The same applies to the four wins, all of which have been by six points or fewer.

Part of the problem has been putting points on the board. Indianapolis ranks 22nd in the league with an average of 20.9 points per game. The loss of Jonathan Taylor for three weeks to a high ankle sprain didn’t help. Defensively, they’re 12th on that metric, allowing 21.4 per contest. Over the past four games, they’ve held opponents to less than that three times.

Taylor has been back in action for the past two weeks. Flacco has done a better job of leading the offense, with a passer rating of 94.5, well ahead of Richardson’s 57.2. The Colts are alive and well in the wild card hunt. Another week of Flacco steering the ship could be enough to get the offense clicking in the right direction.

Best bet on Bills vs. Colts

Bills total team points over 25.5 (-115, Caesars)

The Bills are road favorites for a Week 10 trip to Indianapolis. The club has bounced back from a two-game skid by winning four straight. They’re in the driver’s seat to win the AFC East, and still alive in the hunt for the conference’s top seed. Buffalo has been held under 25 points just three times, going 1-2 in those games. The team has posted 30 points or more in its other six outings, all victories.