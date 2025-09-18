Week 3 kicks off with the Buffalo Bills hosting the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football, and these two AFC East rivals are trending in opposite directions early in the season. Buffalo is 2-0, and Josh Allen remains in form after winning NFL MVP honors last season, while Miami is 0-2 after getting blown out by the Colts and losing as favorites to the Patriots. Now, the Bills are listed as 12-point favorites with the over/under of 50 points in the latest Bills vs. Dolphins odds. Of course, there are also dozens of NFL player props to bet, including anytime touchdown scorer, where Allen is priced as high as -150 and is one of our top picks for Thursday. Dolphins running back De'Von Achane scored two touchdowns in Miami's 30-27 loss at Buffalo last season and is priced at +120 to score a TD on Thursday.

Targeting NFL player props is one way to approach NFL odds at online sports betting sites for Thursday Night Football in Week 3. With NFL props available for almost every player in Dolphins vs. Bills at top online sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your Dolphins vs. Bills NFL picks.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model went 37-17 on top-rated picks in 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Now, it has revealed its top anytime touchdown picks for Bills vs. Dolphins.

Best Week 3 Thursday Night Football anytime TD prop picks:



Josh Allen, Bills (-156, Caesars)

The only thing missing at this point from Allen's resume is a Super Bowl, and the Bills look like they're on a mission to rectify that soon. They stormed back from down 15 late to beat the Ravens in Week 1 and then stomped the Jets 30-10 last week. Allen didn't have to do much in that win, failing to pass for a touchdown or rush for a touchdown for the first time since Week 4 against the Ravens last season. However, he rushed for two touchdowns in the opener, and he's projected to score 0.75 touchdowns on average in Week 3.

De'Von Achane, Dolphins (+120, DraftKings)

With Miami playing from behind for most of the first two weeks of the season, Achane has only carried the ball 18 times so far. Luckily, he's heavily involved in the passing attack, catching 11 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns over the first two weeks, and scoring in both games despite the Dolphins' offensive struggles. He's now accounted for 25 total touchdowns over his first 30 NFL games, and six of those have come in four regular-season matchups with Buffalo. The model projects that Achane scores 0.77 touchdowns on average.

Elijah Moore, Bills (+900, FanDuel)

This is certainly a long shot considering that Moore has only been targeted twice in his first two games with the Bills, but he was on the field for 40% of the offensive snaps last week and managed a rushing touchdown against the Jets. The Bills have a history of spreading the wealth in the passing game, with 13 different players registering receiving touchdowns last season. The model predicts Moore scores 0.32 touchdowns on average, far outpacing the implied odds of 10% from FanDuel.

