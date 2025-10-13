When the Buffalo Bills visit the Atlanta Falcons in the first game of a Monday Night Football doubleheader in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season, two of the most exciting running backs in the league will be on display. James Cook, who was tied for the NFL lead last year with 16 rushing touchdowns, is off to a hot start with 450 yards and five scores in five games. Bijan Robinson, who finished third in rushing yards a season ago, has 584 total yards in four games.

We'll take a look at the best Cook and Robinson player props for Week 6 with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, along with recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model has a game forecast for Bills vs. Falcons and prop recommendations for other players after simulating every game 10,000 times.

Rushing yards props

James Cook: 70.5 (Over -114, Under -110)

Bijan Robinson: 75.5 (Over -110, Under -114)

Top pick: James Cook Over 70.5 rush yards (4.5 stars)

Cook was bottled up by the Patriots in Week 5, only managing 49 yards on the ground on 15 carries. However, he entered that contest with three straight 100-yard efforts. The Falcons are a good unit defensively but they are more susceptible to the run at 109.0 yards per game allowed on the ground compared to their No. 1 pass defense.

Rushing attempts props

James Cook: 16.5 (Over -102, Under -125)

Bijan Robinson: 15.5 (Over -120, Under -106)

Top pick: James Cook Over 16.5 carries (5 stars)

Atlanta is likely to lock up Buffalo through the air, so it makes sense for Cook to see more carries than usual in this contest. He's entering Week 6 with at least 13 carries in each game, going Over this line in three of the five games he's suited up in.

Receptions props

James Cook: 2.5 (Over -103, Under -124)

Bijan Robinson: 3.5 (Over -160, Under +125)

Top pick: James Cook Under 2.5 receptions (3.5 stars)

The model has Cook at 1.7 receptions on Monday, which is an interesting projection given he's caught three or more passes in three of the team's five contests. He was held without a catch in Week 5 and only saw one target, so it's possible he gets more carries instead of looks in the passing game. The Bills spread things out through the air, so there's always a chance Cook gets left out in that area of the game.