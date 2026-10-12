The two teams oddsmakers feel are most likely to win the Super Bowl square off on Monday Night Football to conclude Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season in what could end up being a preview of the big game as the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills. The Rams are 2-2 after coming back to beat the Eagles in Week 4, while the Bills fell to the Patriots for their first loss of the new campaign. Let's review the top Bills vs. Rams anytime touchdown picks and Monday Night Football anytime TD predictions. Get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The Bills are the league's top scoring offense entering Week 5 and the Rams aren't far behind, averaging 26 points per game if you remove their dud in Australia in Week 1. We'll look at which players are most likely to score touchdowns in Week 5 with Bills vbs. Rams odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. If you'd like to know more about Bills vs. Rams, look at game forecasts and tail expert picks, check out the SportsLine Projection Model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on a 55-44 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns. Bet on NFL player props and more at DraftKings, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after spending $5 or more:

Bills vs. Rams anytime touchdown scorer props

Dalton Kincaid (+195)

Even if DJ Moore does suit up, he's likely to be limited in his involvement given he only logged one limited practice ahead of the game. Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir are solid, but they aren't the red zone threat Kincaid is. Buffalo's tight end has struggled to emerge in this offense over the last few years, but he's finally getting significant work with 19 targets through four games. At this price, I like Kincaid to find paydirt in what should be a relatively high-scoring game.

Davante Adams (+100)

Puka Nacua's return meant less work for Adams, and the receiver didn't even get looks near the end zone against Philadelphia. That's likely to change in primetime in Week 5. We saw Adams break out on Monday Night Football in Week 2 for 195 yards and two scores, and he followed it up with 137 yards on Sunday Night Football in Week 3. This is a player who shines in the spotlight, and I think he makes his mark in a potential Super Bowl preview. Getting the receiver who led the league in touchdowns a season ago at even money is hard to pass up.