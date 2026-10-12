Another banner week of excellent NFL football -- Week 5 was really one of the most exciting slates we've had this year -- ends in an absolute monster of a matchup on Monday night between two Super Bowl contenders as the Rams host the Bills on Monday Night Football from SoFi Stadium. Bet on Bills-Rams on Monday Night Football at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets:

The NFL was not shy about featuring Los Angeles teams on ESPN this year in prime time, with the Super Bowl being played in L.A. on ESPN, in case you hadn't heard (you'll hear about it on Monday night). And it might very well -- as you'll also hear -- be these two teams playing when the NFL reaches its final game of the season. Get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades by claiming the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here:

Best bets for Monday Night Football

Over 54.5

This is a monster total, one of the biggest we've seen all year. And, yes, taking the Over feels like the chalky/donkey move. I don't care; there are going to be points between these two teams. The Bills offense is extremely explosive, and when Josh Allen is thrust into the limelight, it usually results in a Superman-level performance from the quarterback. Buffalo needs this game badly, with a loss actually knocking it out of the top spot in the AFC East, thanks to last week's disastrous ending against the Patriots. Allen in a bounce-back spot is also a nice option to have. And the Rams find themselves in the middle of the toughest division in football and playing from behind the 8 ball: San Francisco is undefeated now, the Seahawks are 3-2 and the Rams are very much looking up in the standings, although they can catch the Seahawks with a win here and start to set their sights on the Niners. In short, it's full send for everyone here, and while I believe the Rams defense is good, I don't think it can slow down the Bills all that much. I also fully expect the Bills to give up points in droves to Matthew Stafford and Co.

Monday Night Football player props

Kyren Williams Over 21.5 receiving yards (-113, FanDuel)

Williams is as consistent as they come on the ground, but he's a sneaky good receiver who sees lots of work in that department courtesy of the play calling and his ability to pick up big chunks of yardage on screens and the like. This number has crept up over the past few weeks, but it's still a few yards shy of what he should end up with. In a shootout in prime time, I expect Williams to be involved in the passing game and see at minimum three to four catches (he had TEN last week). In the Rams' two close games, Williams was a big-time receiver; in their two blowout games, he wasn't involved as much. I do not expect a blowout here and think this has ladder potential.

Keon Coleman longest reception Over 19.5 yards (-116, DraftKings)

We love this number. Coleman's gone over it in each of his last three games and is coming off his best game as a professional, where he looked very much like the star the Bills thought they were drafting when they took him out of Florida State. It's entirely possible he's just a thing on the Bills offense now, especially with DJ Moore banged up heading into Week 5. Coleman's earned Allen's trust and is an excellent chunk yardage guy. Bet on NFL player props and more at BetMGM with promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Monday Night Football anytime touchdowns

Josh Allen (-120, DraftKings)

We're gonna keep it simple with touchdowns in this game, because the prices are really nice for a couple of guys. First up is Allen, who at -120 isn't going to make you rich but feels like extremely good value. Allen is in prime time, he's going to use his legs in short yardage and there's a decent chance he's scrambling more than usual if the Rams can create pressure. Allen at anything -120 or under is usually an auto bet for me in prime time. His five carries last week -- a season low -- are a little bit of a concern, but he's found the end zone in every single game this season and should Monday night as well.

Puka Nacua (-120, DraftKings)

I obviously wouldn't be opposed to Davante Adams here either, but Puka Nacua's return to the lineup has resulted in his usual usage, including a ridiculous nine catches on 12 targets last week. He's going to see the ball a ton on Monday and also has the upside of getting rushes near the goal line when Sean McVay is feeling frisky, one of which resulted in a touchdown last week against the Eagles. There are longer shots for sure, but I really like Nacua's chances of scoring in this game.

Wager on the NFL with the latest FanDuel promo code and get up to $250 in bonus bets: