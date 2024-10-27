Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Bills vs. Seahawks in Week 8: Game preview and best bet
See how oddsmakers are handicapping this meeting of division leaders
|WHO
|Buffalo Bills vs. Seattle Seahawks
|WHEN
|Sunday, October 27, 2024 at 4:05 p.m. EST
|WHERE
|Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington
|HOW
|FOX
Nearing the halfway point of the regular season, the Bills are in full control of the AFC East. After suffering losses to Baltimore and Houston in consecutive weeks, Buffalo righted itself with back-to-back victories over the Jets and Titans.
The 34-10 win over Tennessee is somewhat deceiving, because the Bills were sluggish through the first two quarters and went into halftime trailing. Then Buffalo came alive for 27 unanswered points behind Josh Allen’s 258 yards and two touchdowns in the second half – including one to newcomer Amari Cooper. Now at 5-2, the Bills hold a 2.5-game advantage in the division.
Thanks to the struggles of the 49ers and Rams, Seattle is atop the NFC West after a 34-14 victory in Atlanta. The Seahawks shook off their three-game losing streak and moved to 4-3 with a dominant defensive performance – especially in the late stage – that forced Kirk Cousins into mistakes. The victory was essentially clinched when Boye Mafe forced a fumble on the Falcons QB and Derick Hall returned it 65 yards to the end zone. On offense, Kenneth Walker III totaled 93 yards and scored twice while DK Metcalf had four catches for 99 yards and a touchdown, although Seattle’s star receiver has an injury that will likely force him to miss Sunday’s game.
Here are some of the most recent odds that you can find at some of the top NFL sportsbooks.
|Market
|FanDuel
|DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Bills spread
|-3 (-110)
|-3 (-108)
|-3 (-110)
|Seahawks spread
|+3 (-110)
|+3 (112)
|+3 (-110)
|Bills money line
|-164
|-162
|-160
|Seahawks money line
|+138
|+136
|+135
|Over
|Over 47.5 (-102)
|Over 47 (-108)
|Over 47 (-110)
|Under
|Under 47.5 (-120)
|Under 47 (-112)
|Under 47 (-110)
Why bet on the Bills
It’s hard to bet against Josh Allen. He has remained one of the game’s elite quarterbacks – ranking first in QBR at 77.7, and sixth in touchdown passes with 12. He’s yet to be intercepted this season, and is always a threat to make plays with his feet. He’s the third favorite at most sportsbooks to win MVP and as high as +525 at Caesars Sportsbook.
Now he has another weapon at his disposal. The Bills have an additional week to get acclimated to having Amari Cooper in the offensive game plan. Acquired in a trade with the Browns on Oct. 15, the veteran wideout showed how he can positively impact his new club with four catches for 66 yards and a TD last Sunday against the Titans.
The other passing options also stepped up – namely rookie Keon Coleman, who went for 125 yards on four receptions, and Khalil Shakir, who registered 65 yards on seven grabs. Buffalo managed season highs in passing (323) and total yardage (389)
The challenges the Seahawks defense present seemingly aren’t as daunting as they might’ve been earlier in the year. Seattle is dealing with injuries on this side of the ball and multiple members of its secondary are banged up. Even though it came up big against the Falcons, the Bills present a greater challenge.
The Bills, ranked eighth in defensive DVOA, will be incentivized to put pressure on Geno Smith, who’s been sacked 20 times and has thrown six interceptions.
Why bet on the Seahawks
As great as Allen has been, Geno Smith is having a terrific year himself. The 34-year-old is leading the NFL in completions (191) and attempts (279), both by significant margins. His 1,985 passing yards is also No. 1 and his odds to maintain that lead by season’s end is +150 on Caesars.
With Smith behind center, the Seahawks have the top-ranked passing offense in the NFL at 271 yards per game to go up against a Bills defense ranked just 17th against the pass. Beyond Metcalf, Seattle has plenty of options in the air and on the ground.
Walker has averaged 4.7 yards per attempt. Per Pro Football Focus, he has forced 24 missed tackles on his 65 attempts – which is the third-highest total among all running backs. Jaxon Smith-Njigba paces the team with 37 receptions – 18 of which have resulted in first downs. Tyler Lockett has 30 catches for 384 yards. Either would be enough to lead the Bills.
If Seattle wants to limit Buffalo’s main tailback James Cook, it can do so with Leonard Williams. He’s the 10th-best interior linemen against the run according to Pro Football Focus. And if the Seahawks want to contain Allen, the trio of Williams (19 pressures), Hall (five sacks) and Mafe (24 pressures) have been hounding opposing QBs throughout the season.
Best bet for Bills vs. Seahawks: Over 45.5 total points (-110, BetMGM)
There’s a case to be made for leaning toward Seattle as home underdogs against a team traveling across the country. The public likes the Bills right now, as that -3 number is sitting at -108 at DraftKings.
However, both offenses are clicking. The Bills have added a quality wide receiver. Cooper looked good in limited playing time and the extra week can be a huge benefit to those around him. The Seahawks minus Metcalf still have the skill players who can help produce points. Walker can do what Breece Hall did to the Bills in Week 6 with 113 yards on the ground or what Derrick Henry did to them in Week 4 with nearly 200 yards.
Imagining both teams getting to at least 23 points seems realistic. The Seahawks are averaging 25.7 and the Bills average 28.4. It’s also possible Buffalo gets off to another slow start but Seattle takes advantage. The Bills have been outscored 48-33 in the first quarter. However, the Bills have turned the tables in the last three periods to a tune of 166-81.
This has the makings of one with both teams getting into the mid to high 20s.