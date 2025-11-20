Two AFC playoff hopefuls square off to kick off Week 12 when the Buffalo Bills visit the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. Buffalo enters the week at 7-3, but thanks to a hot start from the New England Patriots, that's only good enough for second place in the AFC East. Houston has won the AFC South each of the last two seasons but that streak is in danger and the Texans might miss the postseason altogether after a 5-5 start to 2025.

No team runs the ball better than the Bills, who rank first in rushing yards per game thanks in large part to the play of standout running back James Cook, who is second in the NFL in rushing yards with 968. The Texans are 23rd in rushing yards per game amid the absence of Joe Mixon. Rookie Woody Marks has started to emerge as the go-to back in Houston's backfield, with the fourth-round pick having at least 10 rushes in each of his last five games.

Which of these backs' player props should you be targeting for Thursday Night Football? The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated this matchup 10,000 times and has issued its top player prop picks for Bills vs. Texans, including these two running backs. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Be sure to check out the SportsLine model's game forecast for Bills vs. Texans, as well expert picks and best bets.

Carries props

James Cook: 17.5 (Over -129, Under +101)

Woody Marks: 15.5 (Over -114, Under -112)

Top pick: Woody Marks Under 15.5 carries (3.5 stars)

It looks like this is Marks' backfield as he's been the Texans' preferred back over Nick Chubb of late. Marks is averaging 12.6 carries per game over the last five weeks, including a career-high 18 last week. The model has Marks projected for 11.2 carries on Thursday, however, well Under his 15.5 prop line.

Rushing yards props

Woody Marks: 62.5 (Over -114, Under -110)

James Cook: 75.5 (Over -111, Under -113)

Top pick: James Cook Over 75.5 rushing yards (3 stars)

Cook has built off his breakout 2023 campaign quite well, rushing for 16 scores last year and appearing even better this year with a 5.3 yards per carry average as well as 96.8 rushing yards per game, well over his 66.0 and 63.1 yards per game averages the last two years. Cook has gone Under 75.5 rushing yards just four times this season, though two of those have come in the last two weeks. The model likes the Over, though, with a projection of 80.2 against a tough Texans defense.