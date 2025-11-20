The Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans are coming off big wins in Week 11 when they meet on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season. The Bills put up 44 points in a win over the Buccaneers behind six total touchdowns from reigning league MVP Josh Allen, while the Texans got another win with Davis Mills in at quarterback for C.J. Stroud. Stroud is still not out of concussion protocol, which means Mills will get the start on Thursday. Can he outduel Allen and win his third game in a row?

We'll take a look at the best NFL player props for Allen and Mills in Week 12, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. For a full game forecast for Bills vs. Texans and more NFL player prop recommendations, head to SportsLine.

Passing yards props

Josh Allen: 224.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

Davis Mills: 210.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Top pick: Davis Mills Under 210.5 passing yards (4.5 stars)

The model projects Mills at 169.2 yards, well Under his consensus passing yards line at 211.5. Mills has thrown for 270+ yards in each of the last two games, but this is a bad matchup against Buffalo's pass defense, which ranks second in yards allowed through the air.

Passing attempts props

Josh Allen: 30.5 (Over -116, Under -110)

Davis Mills: 32.5 (Over -116, Under -110)

Top pick: Davis Mills Under 32.5 pass attempts (4.5 stars)

Mills has thrown the ball 86 times over the last two games, but the model is thinking he'll be limited to 26 attempts on Thursday night. There's a possibility the game script pushes Mills and the Texans to air the ball out more than expected, but Houston's defense could also keep Allen and the Bills at bay to make this a more neutral contest.

Passing touchdowns props

Josh Allen: 1.5 (Over +113, Under -144)

Davis Mills: 1.5 (Over +135, Under -173)

Top pick: Davis Mills Under 1.5 passing touchdowns (4 stars)

The theme here is the end of Mills' run over the last few games. The model has him at 0.1 passing touchdowns, and Mills did only throw for one score in the Week 11 win over the Titans.