Week 12's edition of Thursday Night Football has the Buffalo Bills traveling south to take on the Houston Texans. Buffalo righted the ship after an embarrassing loss to the Dolphins with a big win over the Buccaneers, while backup quarterback Davis Mills has led Houston to two straight wins. Khalil Shakir is Josh Allen's top wideout in the Bills offense, while Nico Collins has erupted over the last two weeks for the Texans. Which of the two pass-catchers provides better NFL player props betting value for Thursday's game?

Here, we dive into NFL player props for Shakir and Collins for Week 12 with odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. We'll also share the top prop recommendations for these receivers from the SportsLine Projection Model, which grades NFL player props on a 5-star scale after simulating every NFL game 10,000 times. Check out the full game forecast for Bills vs. Texans at SportsLine.

Receiving yards props

Khalil Shakir: 43.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Nico Collins: 74.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Top pick: Khalil Shakir Under 43.5 receiving yards (4 stars)

The Texans have the best defense in the league, so it's not surprising to see the model liking Shakir's Under. This could quickly turn into an ugly grind of a game that Allen eventually wins through sheer will, so don't look for Shakir to blow up. In fact, the model has him going for just 26.1 receiving yards.

Receptions props

Khalil Shakir: 4.5 (Over -130, Under -102)

Nico Collins: 5.5 (Over -122, Under -108)

Top pick: Khalil Shakir Under 4.5 receptions (3 stars)

Once again, the model is fading the Bills' top wideout. With Dalton Kincaid still sidelined, Buffalo won't have as many impact pass-catchers for the elite Houston defense to worry about. That makes it easier to scheme Shakir out of the game and put the pressure on Allen and James Cook to win with their legs. The model projects 4.4 catches for Shakir.