Week 9 of the NFL season comes to a close with the Minnesota Vikings hosting the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. The two first-place teams are virtual polar opposites, with Buffalo offering a high-octane offense, while Minnesota struggles to score but is excellent at getting stops. So which players are the best bets to find the end zone in this Week 9 matchup and be part of your Bills vs. Vikings anytime TD picks? We've selected two Bills vs. Vikings anytime touchdown prop betting picks for Monday Night Football, one for each team. Get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The Monday Night Football kickoff time is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium. If you want to try NFL betting on player props and anytime touchdown scorers, you should first check out our two picks at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bet on NFL player props and more with the DraftKings promo code to get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

For more prop betting options, expert picks and full model simulations of Bills vs. Vikings on Sunday Night Football, check out SportsLine before you start making picks at the best betting apps.

Bills vs. Vikings anytime touchdown scorer props

James Cook (-105)

Justin Jefferson (+155)

James Cook (-105)

Minnesota entered the weekend with the second-fewest yards allowed per game, but that was largely through the strength of the Vikings' elite pass defense. The unit is actually in the middle of the pack when it comes to stopping the run. Buffalo is elite on the ground thanks to both Cook and quarterback Josh Allen, who actually has the shortest anytime touchdown odds for this game at DraftKings. Cook is slightly cheaper and has scored in six straight contests.

Justin Jefferson (+155)

This is simple. The Bills entered the weekend with the third-worst passing defense in the NFL. Carson Wentz is stepping in for an injured Kyler Murray, so the Vikings should have a bit more oomph in their aerial attack. Justin Jefferson is Justin Jefferson. Sometimes it's best not to overthink things. Bet on Week 9 NFL games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets: