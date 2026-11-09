The Vikings and Bills are both 6-1 and in first place of their respective divisions. But the biggest difference when the two meet on Monday night in Week 9 -- Buffalo is a three-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook -- is what happens with a loss. The Bills have a three-game lead on the Patriots, holding plenty of cushion thanks to the Packers stomping New England on Sunday. If the Vikings lose, they would fall into a tie just outside of first with the 6-2 Lions. Life in the NFC North is tough! Claim your $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Complicating matters for the Vikings is the absence of Kyler Murray, who is battling a hamstring injury. There's lots of speculation that it could be one of those wink-wink soft benching injuries and that speculation will only be further fueled if Carson Wentz plays well against the Bills. Bet on Vikings vs. Bills on Monday Night Football at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Best bets for Monday Night Football

Over 44.5

Taking an Over on a Vikings game is always a little dangerous, because you're dealing with an elite defense. And the Vikings should come to play on that side of the ball Monday night at home in primetime. But I'm not going to fade Josh Allen putting up points either and think this total is just a little too low for the matchup. Allen will be able to score and I think the Vikings' passing offense, even with Wentz under center, should be able to generate plenty of explosive plays because of the various personnel they're utilizing here. Bet on Bills-Vikings on Monday Night Football at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Monday Night Football player props

Justin Jefferson Over 76.5 receiving yards

The move to Wentz is obviously a "concern" in the sense that going to a backup quarterback is usually a bad sign for top receivers. But Wentz is a capable backup who's already played a few games this year. One game was the Bears game which featured crazy weather. In the other, against the Packers, Wentz targeted Jefferson nine times for eight catches, 92 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Wentz isn't afraid to lock on Jefferson and in prime time against a bad pass defense, I think we'll see quite a bit of Jettas here.

Ty Johnson Over 14.5 receiving yards

Johnson is used pretty sparingly in the running game -- he has just six carries on the season -- but is one of the Bills' favorite weapons to catch the ball out of the backfield. Johnson is up to 15 targets on the season and cleared this number in all but one game. There's some downside risk of a Bills blowout and James Cook just getting fed, but if this is a remotely competitive game, Johnson will get some burn here. He also makes sense as a quick-hitter outlet for Allen when Minnesota sends blitzers his way. Bet on NFL player props and more at BetMGM with promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Monday Night Football anytime touchdowns

Dalton Kincaid

Kincaid has just two scores on the season so far, but after his impressive heavy usage from the early part of the year declined, we started to see some more life the last two weeks. Joe Brady openly admitted he kind of got away from Kincaid during the middle weeks of the year and now he's starting to get more plays designed for Kincaid. I think we see that continue on Monday in prime time. Claim your $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

T.J. Hockensen

The Bills defense can be gotten after through the air and the Vikings have multiple weapons to attack with. When Wentz filled in for Murray, he did so by feeding Jefferson the ball and then leaning on Hockenson as his No. 2 passing weapon. In the red zone, Hockenson makes all the sense in the world and we're getting a pretty darn solid price on him here.