The Minnesota Vikings (6-1) will host the Buffalo Bills (6-1) for Monday Night Football, and it's a high-stakes to cap Week 9 action. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, and it's a battle of the NFL's top-scoring offense against its top-scoring defense. The Vikings suffered their first defeat of the season last week, losing 19-15 against the Lions. Meanwhile, the Bills are coming off a 36-10 win over the Ravens. The latest Vikings vs. Bills odds list Buffalo as the 3-point favorite on the road, and the over/under is 44.5. You can also bet NFL player props during Bills vs. Vikings, with Josh Allen priced at -120 to score an anytime touchdown. Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) is inactive, making way for Carson Wentz to start. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here now and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Vikings vs. Bills 10,000 times, and SportsLine's team of NFL experts have analyzed MNF to reveal their Bills vs. Vikings prediction, and you can also read our NFL betting preview for Monday Night Football. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Vikings vs. Bills betting preview

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores runs the most aggressive scheme in the NFL, and it's paid major dividends for his team through the first eight weeks of the season. Minnesota ranks No. 1 in scoring defense, No. 2 in total defense and No. 1 in pass defense, while advanced metrics favor the Vikings as well (No. 1 in EPA against the pass and No. 3 in EPA against the run).

However, now they'll be going up against Joe Brady, Josh Allen, and the No. 1-ranked scoring offense of the Buffalo Bills. Allen has led Buffalo to scoring drives on 56.6% of possessions so far this season, and the Bills are also top six in the NFL in third-down conversion rate (44.4%), fourth-down conversion rate (77.8%), and red-zone touchdown rate (70%). The chess match between Brady and Flores will be front and center in this primetime matchup. Claim $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Bills vs. Vikings picks, best bets

Bills -3

Khalil Shakir Over 3.5 total receptions (-130)

Bills -3

"The Bills vs. Vikings matchup is similar to last week's Lions vs. Vikings one in that it matches up a great offense (Buffalo is 2nd in total offense, 1st in scoring) vs. a great defense (Minnesota is 2nd in total defense and 1st in scoring) and a bad offense vs. a bad defense. And I expect similar results to the Lions' win," SportsLine NFL expert David Bearman said. "Buffalo's defense is also better than the Lions' one that held the Vikings in check. We don't know what the move to Carson Wentz will do for Minnesota's offense, but not sure it matters. Brian Flores' defense blitzes more than anyone in football. Josh Allen has been very effective against the blitz in 2026, particularly by EPA per dropback (2nd in the NFL)." Bet on Vikings vs. Bills at bet365 with bonus code CBSBET365 and get $200 in bonus bets after betting $10:

Khalil Shakir Over 3.5 receptions

"This is a sneaky spot for Khalil Shakir. The slot receiver has functioned as a safety blanket for Josh Allen throughout his career, and this season is no different," SportsLine NFL expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "Shakir has been targeted on 15 of his 51 routes when Allen has been blitzed, catching 11 of those passes - his 0.29 targets per route run leads the Bills. The Vikings blitz a ton - 69% almost double as much as any other team. And their two-high safety/zone heavy scheme is conducive to Shakir's route tree." Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on Monday Night Football: