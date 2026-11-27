The Denver Broncos (8-2) will look to extend their winning streak to seven games when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) in the 2026 Black Friday NFL game. Denver will also be out to snap a three-game losing streak in games against Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh earned a 13-6 win in their last matchup on Sept. 15, 2024. Mason Rudolph is set to start for the Steelers after Pittsburgh benched and then cut Aaron Rodgers this week. His release came following critical comments of head coach Mike McCarthy. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh and it will be streamed on Amazon Prime. The latest Steelers vs. Broncos odds have Denver as a 4.5-point favorite. The over/under is 37 points. Denver leads the all-time series 20-14-1. Before making any Broncos vs. Steelers picks, be sure to see the Black Friday NFL game predictions from SportsLine's R.J. White.

CBS Sports' managing editor of Fantasy and gambling, White twice has cashed huge in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. White consistently crushes the NFL: He went 803-705-41 on ATS picks from 2017-25, returning more than $2,700 to $100 players as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in against the spread picks on NFL betting sites. He enters this matchup on a 31-15 NFL roll overall, and he's is also on a 38-22-1 roll on NFL picks involving the Pittsburgh Steelers, returning more than $1,300 to $100 players. Anyone following his picks on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, White has zeroed in on Broncos vs. Steelers. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Steelers vs. Broncos:

Broncos vs. Steelers spread Broncos -4.5 Broncos vs. Steelers over/under 37 points Broncos vs. Steelers money line Broncos -230, Steelers +202 Broncos vs. Steelers picks See picks at SportsLine Broncos vs. Steelers streaming Amazon Prime

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Top Broncos vs. Steelers predictions

White is leaning Under 37 combined points for over/under betting at betting apps. The Under has hit in three of the last four Pittsburgh games. The Under is also 3-2 in Denver's last five road games. It is also 5-4 in Pittsburgh games when the line is less than 45.

Pittsburgh and Denver have some of the better defenses in the league. Through 10 games, the Steelers are allowing 20.1 points per game, seventh-best. The Broncos, meanwhile, are giving up 21.0 points, 11th-best. Pittsburgh has the 22nd-best scoring offense, averaging 21.4 points. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Broncos vs. Steelers picks

White also has found a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Broncos vs. Steelers on Black Friday, and what X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Broncos vs. Steelers spread you need to jump, all from the expert who is +13.3 units over his last 61 Steelers picks, and find out.