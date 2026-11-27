Get your Black Friday shopping done early.

If the football drama on Thanksgiving day was any indication, Friday will be another day to sink in the sofa, turn on the TV and soak it all in.

The must-see TV sports schedule is highlighted by one of the best rivalries in college football: the Texas Longhorns at the Texas A&M Aggies. Arch Manning and the Longhorns (9-2) have won five in a row and enter the game No. 3 in the CFP rankings. Even with a loss on Friday, they almost certainly have already secured a spot in the 12-team CFP bracket based on a résumé that includes wins over four wins over teams in the CFP rankings. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after you trade $25+:

Meanwhile, the Aggies (4-7), who were ranked No. 8 in the preseason, are in the midst of a trainwreck of a year. One year after extending coach Mike Elko through 2031, they have just two wins over Power Four teams: Arizona State and Arkansas. The offense, which Elko described as "inept," has scored just 23 points over the last three games combined.

The Longhorns are 11.5-point favorites over the Aggies in the latest college football betting odds.

While Texas vs. Texas A&M is the marquee attraction on Black Friday, there are other sports betting options that include a partial college football schedule and 11 NBA games. Below is a snapshot of what to watch and bet at the best sports betting apps, for Black Friday, Nov. 27. All times Eastern. Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 to get $250 in bonus bets via bet resets:

College football best bets, where to watch

No. 20 Florida at Florida State

Time: 3:30 p.m. | Location: Tallahassee, Fla. | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Florida State +6.5 | Expert: Florida -6.5 (Mike Tierney)

When the Florida State Seminoles' running backs said what they were thankful for on Thursday, my guess is "good health" was not uttered. The team's top four backs have been decimated by injuries this season, forcing Florida State to start former walk-on Zay Parks last week in a 28-10 loss to NC State. "This being a nasty rivalry, the healthier Gators need not dig deep for incentive," Mike Tierney told SportsLine. Meanwhile, the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, disagrees. It says the Seminoles have a 62.0% chance to cover and assigns a strong 'A' grade to Florida State +6.5.

No. 3 Texas at Texas A&M

Time: 7:30 p.m. | Location: College Station, Texas | TV: ABC | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Over 41.5

The Longhorns have been far from perfect on offense this season, but they have been deadly efficient in the red zone. Texas ranks second in the country in red zone offense (0.953), behind only Iowa State. Interestingly the Longhorns are No. 1 in red zone defense. Texas' issue on offense has been its inability to pass block, but on Friday, the Longhorns will go up against an Aggies defense that averages just 1.09 sacks per game. Just seven teams in the country average fewer. That light A&M pass rush could even be shorthanded on Friday if defensive end Marco Jones, who is listed as questionable, does not play or is limited. The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 57.6% chance the teams combine for 42 points or more and gives a moderate 'B' grade to Over 41.5.

West Virginia at No. 2 Utah

Time: 9 p.m. | Location: Salt Lake City, Utah | TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

SportsLine pick -- Model: Under 65.5

The Mountaineers' dual-threat quarterback, Michael Hawkins Jr., is listed as doubtful for this matchup, and West Virginia's offense would be in big trouble if he's unable to go. Hawkins leads the country in both rushing touchdowns (21) and yards per completion (16.98). Another factor could keep this total Under: The Utes (11-0), who already have clinched a berth in next week's Big 12 Championship Game against Texas Tech, could shut things down once the game is under control in order to get to next week as healthy as possible. The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 69.6% chance the teams combine for 65 points or fewer and assigns a moderate 'B' grade to Under 65.5.

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NBA best bets, where to watch

Heat at Knicks

Time: 7 p.m. | Location: New York City | TV: Prime Video

SportsLine pick -- Model: Knicks -148

After starting the season 0-3, the defending champs (12-6) have won 12 of their last 15 and six in a row. Defense has been the key to their success. New York ranks fifth in defensive efficiency (108.3 points per 100 possessions). The team has allowed fewer than 108 points per 100 possessions in six of their last seven games. Meanwhile, Miami (10-7) is one of the worst defensive teams in the league. The Heat give up 116.4 points per 100 possessions, which ranks 24th in the NBA. The SportsLine Projection Model says New York has a 75% chance to win and gives a strong 'A' grade to the Knicks money line (-148). Get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 free months of NBA League Pass with the DraftKings promo code:

Lakers at Spurs

Time: 9:30 p.m. | Location: San Antonio | TV: Prime Video

SportsLine pick -- Model: Lakers +6.5

The lead in the Western Conference and early bragging rights in the NBA MVP race will be on the line when Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers (15-3) visit Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs (15-4) in a scintillating matchup. The Lakers have been disruptive on the defensive end this season. They lead the league in steals per game (10.6) and points off turnovers per game (24.3). As a result, they rank 11th in defensive efficiency (112.4 points per 100 possessions), which is an improvement over last year (115.5). The SportsLine Projection Model says there's a 52.0% chance Los Angeles covers and assigns a 'C' grade to Lakers +6.5.