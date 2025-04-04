Alex Ovechkin is just two goals away from tying "The Great One" for most goals all time. Ovechkin has scored 39 goals this season and now sits at 892 for his historic career. He'll have a chance to itch ever closer to Gretzky's record, or even tie or surpass it, when his Washington Capitals host the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 7 p.m. on the NHL Network.

It's been another season to forget for the Blackhawks, who, at 21-44-10, have just 52 points in the standings, the worst mark in the Central Division and second-worst in the NHL. Ovechkin's Capitals are enjoying the exact opposite kind of season, with their 105 standings points far and away the best in the Eastern Conference and second in the NHL behind the Winnipeg Jets. Washington has seven games left this regular season, giving Ovechkin plenty of opportunities to tie or break Gretzky's record before the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin later this month.

The Capitals are -394 money-line favorites (bet $394 to win $100), per SportsLine consensus odds, while the Blackhawks are at +308 (bet $100 to win $308). The over/under for goals scored is 6.5.

Ovechkin, naturally, has the shortest odds for anytime goal scorer in this matchup at -135, and he's +700 to be the first goal scorer, per DraftKings. Tom Wilson has the second-shortest anytime goal scorer odds at +185, while Ryan Donato (+225) and second-year star Connor Bedard (+270) lead the way for Chicago. DraftKings also has odds on Ovechkin's 895th goal, which would break Gretzky's record, and which of his teammates will have an assist on it. Dylan Strome (+150) and Wilson (+250) are the betting favorites for that prop. Additionally, you can bet on whether Ovechkin will break the record during this year's regular season, with "Yes" a resounding -425 favorite and "No" priced at +330.

The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated the Blackhawks-Capitals matchup, and you can see what it has to say about this game, every other NHL game on Friday's schedule and what picks experts are making at SportsLine.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS at WASHINGTON CAPITALS | 4/4 | 7 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Blackhawks +318

Chicago wins in 27% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Puck line

Pick: Blackhawks +1.5 (+127)

Chicago covers in 56% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Under 6.5

The Under hits in 64.2% of simulations

Projected score: Washington 3.5, Chicago 2.2