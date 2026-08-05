Blue Jays vs. Astros prediction, odds, time: 2026 MLB picks for Wednesday, Aug. 5 by proven model

The Toronto Blue Jays are in last place in the American League East. But the reigning AL pennant winners didn't sell at the trade deadline, and they're showing signs of a run to get back in the playoff mix. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays look to keep it going for a matinee matchup with Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros on Wednesday. Houston holds a slim lead over the Rangers and Mariners in its division, so every game is important for the Astros. Houston throws Hunter Brown (3-1, 3.42 ERA) against Jameson Taillon (2-6, 5.92) of Toronto.

First pitch from Daikin Park in Houston is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. Houston is a -217 favorite on the money line (risk $217 to win $100) in the latest Blue Jays vs. Astros odds, while the over/under is 8. Before making any Blue Jays vs. Astros picks, be sure to see the Astros vs. Blue Jays predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 20 of the MLB season on a sizzling 42-29 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Blue Jays vs. Astros and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Astros vs. Blue Jays:

Blue Jays vs. Astros money line Astros -217, Blue Jays +194 Blue Jays vs. Astros over/under 8 runs Blue Jays vs. Astros run line Astros -1.5 (-109) Blue Jays vs. Astros picks See picks at SportsLine Blue Jays vs. Astros streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Blue Jays vs. Astros predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Blue Jays vs. Astros, the model is going Over 8 combined runs for over/under betting. The Under has hit in a whopping eight straight Toronto games, a long run even though it is the lowest-scoring team in baseball. That said, the Over had the advantage on the season for Blue Jays games before this run, and the Over has hit in four of the last five for Houston. The Over is also 5-3 in Astros games when the line is at 7.5.

SportsLine's model projects 1.5 total bases or more for the Blue Jays' Guerrero and George Springer. The Astros, meanwhile, are projected to get over 1.5 total bases or more from Alvarez, Jeremy Pena and Daulton Varsho. The model projects the teams to combine for 8.4 total runs. Get the Blue Jays vs. Astros money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Blue Jays vs. Astros picks

After simulating every pitch of Astros vs. Blue Jays 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Blue Jays vs. Astros, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.