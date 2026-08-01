Blue Jays vs. Cardinals prediction, odds, time: 2026 MLB picks for Saturday, Aug. 1 by proven model

The Saturday MLB schedule get underway as the St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays meet. The Cardinals are 54-56 and three games back from the final wild-card spot in the NL. The Blue Jays, who are likely sellers at the deadline, are 51-59 and 4.5 games out of the AL wild-card picture. St. Louis lefty rookie Quinn Mathews will make his MLB debut, while righty Kevin Gausman (4-10, 4.51 ERA) is on the hill for Toronto in what could be his final start for the Blue Jays as he's been the subject of trade rumors.

First pitch from Rogers Centre in Toronto is 3:07 p.m. ET. Toronto is a -155 favorite on the money line (risk $155 to win $100) in the latest Blue Jays vs. Cardinals odds, while the over/under, is 8.5. Before making any Cardinals vs. Blue Jays picks, be sure to see the Cardinals vs. Blue Jays predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 19 of the MLB season on a sizzling 39-23 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cardinals vs. Blue Jays and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Blue Jays vs. Cardinals:

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays money line Blue Jays -155, Cardinals +133 Cardinals vs. Blue Jays over/under 8.5 runs Cardinals vs. Blue Jays run line Blue Jays -1.5 (+133) Cardinals vs. Blue Jays picks See picks at SportsLine Cardinals vs. Blue Jays streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Cardinals vs. Blue Jays predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Blue Jays vs. Cardinals, the model is going Over 8.5 combined runs for over/under betting. Pitching questions abound in this matchup as Mathews makes his debut and Gausman has struggled to his worst ERA since the 2019 season. He's given up at least three runs in four straight outings.

The model is projecting nine combined runs as the Over hits 53% of the time. Get the Blue Jays vs. Cardinals money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Blue Jays vs. Cardinals picks

After simulating every pitch of Cardinals vs. Blue Jays 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cardinals vs. Blue Jays, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.