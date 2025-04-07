The St. Louis Blues have vaulted in the Western Conference standings thanks to a 12-game winning streak, currently occupying the first wild-card spot ahead of Monday's games. The Blues begin a three-game road trip with a game against the Winnipeg Jets, who enter Monday leading the NHL in points. However, the Jets are just one point ahead of the Washington Capitals for the chance to clinch home ice throughout the postseason. Will the Jets, led by Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele, finally hand the Blues a loss? Or can St. Louis continue its magical run as the regular season starts to wind down?

The Jets are -169 favorites (risk $169 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds. The Blues are +141 underdogs (risk $100 to win $141) on the money line, and the consensus total comes in at 5.5 with the Over priced at +105. Connor is +135 on DraftKings as an anytime goalscorer, while Scheifele is +165. Jordan Kyrou is St. Louis' best goal-scoring option at +250.

This is the fourth and final meeting in the regular season between the two sides. The Jets hold a 2-1 edge, most recently winning 4-3 in a shootout on Feb. 22. Here's a look at how the SportsLine projection model sees Blues-Jets playing out.

ST. LOUIS BLUES at WINNIPEG JETS | 4/7 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Jets -169

Winnipeg wins in 67% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Puck line

Pick: Jets -1.5 (+154)

Winnipeg covers in 39% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 5.5

The Over hits in 59.8% of simulations

Projected score: Jets 3.7, Blues 2.7