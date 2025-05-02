The St. Louis Blues will host the Winnipeg Jets in Game 6 of their 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs first-round series on Friday. Winnipeg leads the series 3-2, with the home team winning each of the previous five meetings. Puck drop from Enterprise Center in St. Louis is set for 8 p.m. ET.



St. Louis is a -116 favorite on the money line (risk $116 to win $100) in the latest Blues vs. Jets odds, while Winnipeg is a -104 underdog (risk $104 to win $100). The over/under for total goals scored is 5.5, and the Blues are also -1.5 (+221) on the puck line. Before making any Jets vs. Blues picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. It enters the second full week of the 2025 NHL playoffs a combined 78-55 on top-rated NHL puck line and over/under betting picks, returning more than $1,500 for $100 players. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, here are its best bets for Blues vs. Jets on Friday:

Over 5.5 goals (-145)



The Over has hit in four of the five games played in this series. The Blues have also gotten the better of Connor Hellebuyck at Enterprise Center and outscored the Jets 12-3 over Games 3 and 4, chasing the reigning Vezina Trophy winner from the crease in both games. The SportsLine model projects over 5.5 goals being scored on Friday in over 50% of simulations.

You've seen one of the best bets for Blues vs. Jets on Friday. Now, get picks for every game from the model that ended the season going a combined 77-53 on over/under and puck-line picks.

Kyle Connor anytime goal-scorer (+150)

This bet paid off in Game 5 as Connor exploded for a three-point night in the Winnipeg's 5-3 victory. He has now found the back of the net in four different games this series, scoring the game-opening goal in Games 4 and 5. He also set up two goals later in Game 5 after linemate Mark Scheifele exited with an undisclosed injury, so he appears comfortable with shouldering the responsibility on offense. FanDuel Sportsbook lists this prop bet at +150 odds.

Want more NHL picks for the weekend? Matt Severance is SportsLine's No. 1 NHL expert, entering the NHL playoffs on a 120-62 roll on NHL sides picks, returning $2,490 for $100 players. See his best bet for this matchup at SportsLine.

Colton Parayko Over 2.5 blocks (+120)

The veteran defenseman has logged 12 blocks in five games against Winnipeg, eclipsing two blocks per game in three of those meetings. Parayko and Cam Fowler form St. Louis's most dangerous pair and the best line of defense before the puck can get to Jordan Binnington, and he will likely skate another 20-plus minutes in Friday's game. Over 2.5 blocks is listed at +120 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.