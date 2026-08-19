Scottie Scheffler will look to make it back-to-back wins in consecutive weeks as well as his second consecutive FedEx Cup Playoffs BMW Championship when he takes part in this week's event at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis. He won last year's event by two strokes over Robert McIntyre after shooting 15-under-par for the tournament. He is the clear favorite at +310 in the 2026 BMW Championship odds to go back-to-back for the first time since Patrick Cantlay won the event in 2021 and 2022. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you bet $5:

The tournament, which begins on Thursday, will be played on the par-70, 7,448-yard course. Besides Scheffler, other favorites include Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg and Xander Schauffele all at +1600. The first tee times come at 10:03 a.m. ET. Before making any 2026 BMW Championship picks, you need to see the 2026 BMW Championship predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.

Kannon is an elite golf betting handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He has called eight major winners since 2013 and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. He also hit on Matt Fitzpatrick (15-1) at the Valspar Championship on March 22 for an outright winner. Additionally, he's 56-51-8 on head-to-head bets since joining SportsLine.

Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 FedEx Cup Playoffs BMW Championship and locked in his best bets, prop bets, sleepers and golfers to avoid at the best sports betting apps. You can only see the picks here.

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Top 2026 BMW Championship expert picks

One of Kannon's 2026 FedEx Cup Playoffs BMW Championship predictions: He's fading Kurt Kitayama, who is currently at 45-1.

"I get the feeling that the UNLV Rebel is going to be a very popular selection this week and yes, Bay Hill is one of our correlated courses and yes, Kitayama held off Scheffler to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational back in 2023, but I am not going to be on board the Kitayama train this week. Other than Bay Hill, his track record on the correlated courses is below average. Yes, his strengths are Total Driving and Ball Striking but he lacks when it comes to the short game. Last week in Memphis, Kitayama finished 12th. It was his first trip inside the top 15 in seven starts and his stats last week versus the rest of the field, were very pedestrian.

"He was good enough to move from 33rd in the FedExCup standings to 28th, which currently puts him in the field next week for the Tour Championship. Does he exhale a bit this week after getting over that hump? Is there more pressure on him this week to now maintain that spot in the standings? I understand his strengths make some sense but if I am trying to find someone to beat Scheffler, this is not the week I am putting Kitayama on my team." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.

How to make 2026 BMW Championship picks

Kannon has revealed his best bets, and they include a longshot higher than 30-1 who had come "oh so close to grabbing his first major championship." You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for the 2026 FedEx Cup Playoffs BMW Championship, and which massive longshot should you target? Check out the 2026 FedEx Cup Playoffs BMW Championship odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 FedEx Cup Playoffs BMW Championship, all from the expert who nailed six outright winners last season.

2026 BMW Championship odds, favorites

See FedEx Cup Playoffs BMW Championship picks, best bets and predictions here.

Odds via FanDuel (subject to change)

Scottie Scheffler +310

Rory McIlroy +1600

Xander Schauffele +1600

Ludvig Åberg +1600

Sam Burns +1800

Cameron Young +2000

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Si Woo Kim +2500

Hideki Matsuyama +2700

Chris Gotterup +2700

Viktor Hovland +3000

Patrick Cantlay +3000

Wyndham Clark +3000

Collin Morikawa +3500

Russell Henley +4000

Justin Thomas +4000

Jake Knapp +4000

Michael Thorbjornsen +4500

Maverick McNealy +4500

Kurt Kitayama +4500

Tom Kim +4500

Min Woo Lee +5000

Ryan Gerard +5500

J.J. Spaun +6000

Michael Brennan +6000

Justin Rose +6500

Adam Scott +7000

Rickie Fowler +7000

Sungjae Im +7000

Ben Griffin +7000

Nicolai Højgaard +7000

Robert MacIntyre +7000

Jacob Bridgeman +8000

Alex Smalley +8000

Alex Noren +8000

Alex Fitzpatrick +8000

Kristoffer Reitan +10000

Ryan Fox +10000

Bud Cauley +10000

Gary Woodland +10000

Nico Echavarria +12500

J.T. Poston +12500

Akshay Bhatia +12500

Aaron Rai +15000

Eric Cole +15000

Ryo Hisatsune +15000

Sahith Theegala +22500

Matt McCarty +22500

Sepp Straka +25000