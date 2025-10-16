The latest Boom Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS is good for up to $100 back in site credits if your first pick loses. The Week 7 NFL schedule gets underway with 'Thursday Night Football' between the Steelers and Bengals, while South Alabama and Georgia State continue the Week 8 college football slate. Both MLB championship series are in action as well with Game 4 between the Mariners and Blue Jays and Game 3 between the Brewers and Dodgers, so there are plenty of opportunities to make prop picks on Boom Fantasy, one of the best DFS apps on the market. Click here to get the latest Boom Fantasy promo code for new users:

How to claim the Boom Fantasy bonus code on Thursday, October 16

Here are the steps to follow in order to sign up and claim the Boom Fantasy promo.

Click CLAIM BONUS on this page and download the Boom Fantasy app via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store or click here. Create an account with Boom Fantasy and enter the promo code CBSSPORTS. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 to get started. Place your first entry, which can be any game type available on the app. If your first entry loses, you will receive your first deposit total back up to $100 in the form of site credits.

Site credit at Boom Fantasy is currency that can be used to play different games rather than coming from your own personal bankroll. Site credits hold no cash value, meaning you can't withdraw those site credits like you can with other winnings. Site credits expire after different time allotments (check terms and conditions on the app), and games won using these bonus site credits return just the winnings but not the amount you played in credit. Get started here:

Best Boom Fantasy picks for Thursday, Oct. 16

(picks via SportsLine's computer model unless otherwise noted)

Joe Flacco, Bengals, 238.5 passing yards - Lower (1.76x)

Flacco has gone lower than his passing total line three times in his last five outings, averaging around 205 yards per game during that span. He had just 219 yards in his debut with the Bengals against the Packers. SportsLine's model is projecting 190.8 yards on Thursday. Pick it at Boom:

Tee Higgins, Bengals, 45.5 receiving yards - Lower (1.76x)

Higgins saw an uptick in Week 6 with 62 receiving yards, but his season-long average is just 36.6 yards per game. SportsLine's model is projecting just 27.3 yards for him on Thursday. Click here to sign up for Boom Fantasy:

Aaron Rodgers, Steelers, 215.5 passing yards - Lower (1.76x)

Rodgers is averaging 204.2 passing yards per game this season, and Thursday's matchup has an over/under of just 42.5, meaning another lower-scoring battle could be on the way. SportsLine's model is projecting him to throw for 202.5 yards. Combine picks for a parlay on Boom Fantasy for a potential payout of around 4.2x.

With football season now rolling, the SportsLine Projection model also offers picks for every NFL picks for every game on the slate, which you can use to help guide you in making NFL picks on Boom Fantasy.