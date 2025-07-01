Borussia Dortmund and C.F. Monterrey are set to square off in a 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16 clash on Tuesday night. The German side has two wins and a draw from three Club World Cup matches, most recently holding off Korean opponents Ulsan Hyundai FC 1-0. Monterrey played to two low-scoring draws to kick off the competition before dominating the Urawa Reds 4-0 in their last match.

Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is set for 9 p.m. ET. Dortmund are -150 favorites (risk $150 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Borussia Dortmund vs. Monterrey odds, while Monterrey are +380 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Monterrey vs. Borussia Dortmund picks or predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine's Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say. You can also watch on DAZN (for free).

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 (+25.93 units) record on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, and more. Anyone following his soccer betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Here are Eimer's best bets for Borussia Dortmund vs. Monterrey on Tuesday:

Under 2.5 goals (-105)

1st Half Draw (+130)

Under 2.5 goals (-105)

The expert notes that Dortmund are a difficult team to predict. They can play a high-scoring game like in their 4-3 victory against Mamelodi on Matchday 2 of the competition. However, they can also play a slow and defense-first type of match, like they did in a scoreless draw against Fluminense and a 1-0 win against Ulsan. Keeping all of this in mind, Eimer is expecting the Bundesliga side to play to their defensive strengths on Tuesday against a Monterrey side that has only conceded one goal over three Club World Cup matches.

Under 2.5 total goals is listed at -105 at BetMGM Sportsbook, where new users can get the latest BetMGM promo code good for up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses.

1st Half Draw (+130)

Monterrey played to first-half draws in Matchdays 1 and 2, which ended with a 1-1 draw against Inter Milan and a scoreless draw against River Plate. They broke through with a 4-0 victory against the Urawa Reds their last time out, but could have a more difficult time keeping Dortmund from finding the back of the net.

"This team is capable of playing anyone to a low score if they're on their A-game," Eimer said. "I'm expecting Monterrey to play this one similarly to how they played against River Plate, where a 0-0 result isn't a bad thing and they can, hopefully, pull ahead in extra time."

A first-half draw is listed at +130 at DraftKings Sportsbook, where a bet of $5 can get new users $150 in bonus bets instantly with this DraftKings promo code:

Want more soccer picks for Tuesday, July 1?

You've seen Jon Eimer's best bets for Borussia Dortmund vs. Monterrey. Now, get picks for every game from the experts who are tuned into professional soccer leagues all over the world.