The first tipoff in the 2026 Hall of Fame Series games in Boston on Friday is a matchup of Bay State teams as the MAC's UMass Minutemen take on the Boston College Eagles of the ACC. Both teams won their opener as UMass knocked off Troy, while Boston College handled Wagner. BC holds the all-time series edge 26-22, though UMass has won three straight, including their matchup in 2025. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff from TD Garden is at 4 p.m. ET. The Eagles are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Boston College vs. UMass odds, while the over/under is 144.5. Before making any UMass vs. Boston College picks, check out the UMass vs. Boston College predictions from the SportsLine projection model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the 2026-27 season on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on UMass vs. Boston College and just revealed its betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Boston College vs. UMass:

Boston College vs. UMass spread: Boston College -5.5 Boston College vs. UMass over/under: 144.5 points Boston College vs. UMass money line: Boston College -235, UMass +200 Boston College vs. UMass picks: See picks at SportsLine Boston College vs. UMass streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top UMass vs. Boston College predictions

After evaluating Boston College vs. UMass from every angle, the model is going Under on the total (144.5 points) on the best betting apps. Both teams went Under on their first matchup of the year. UMass and Troy combined to score just 131 points, while Boston College and Wagner combined for 126. BC's defense was especially effective in its opener, holding Wagner to just 50 points.

Add in the facts that it's an early-season matchup as these revamped rosters are still geling, and it's being played at an earlier time slot in an NBA arena, and the conditions are there for a lower-scoring matchup. The model projects 144 points as the Under hits 51% of the time. See the Boston College vs. UMass spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Boston College vs. UMass picks

In addition to going Under, the model also says one side of the spread hits in over 70% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks.

So who wins UMass vs. Boston College, and which side of the spread hits over 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model on an 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to 2025, and find out.