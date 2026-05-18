Manchester City are FA Cup champions, but now they will need to rally if they are to overtake Arsenal for the English Premier League title, and Tuesday's road match at Bournemouth is critical. City beat Chelsea 1-0 on Saturday at Wembley Stadium to win the Football Association crown, but they came out of the weekend trailing leader Arsenal by two points in the Premier League table with two games to play. The Gunners faced Burnley on Monday afternoon. City are 9-1-0 in their past 10 matches, while Bournemouth are unbeaten in their past 17 (8-9-0) and are sixth in the table.

Tuesday's kickoff at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. The visitors are -145 favorites on the 90-minute money line (wager $145 to win $100) in the latest Bournemouth vs. Manchester City odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cherries are +350 underdogs (wager $100 to win $350), a draw is priced at +330 and the Over/Under for total match goals is set at 3.5 (Over +110, Under -140). Before you consider making Man City vs. Bournemouth picks, you have to see the latest projections from the SportsLine Projection Model and what SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer is wagering for the contest.

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Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 record (+25.93 units) on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga and more. Anyone following his soccer betting picks could have seen huge returns at sportsbooks and on betting apps.

Here are Eimer's best bets and analysis for Bournemouth vs. Man City on Tuesday, May 19.

Bournemouth vs. Manchester City best bets

Both teams to score + Over 2.5 goals (-125, BetMGM): 1 unit

Bournemouth double chance (+105, BetMGM): 1 unit

Bournemouth's unreal unbeaten streak

I know we see the name Manchester City and automatically want to bet on them. I understand that and the logic makes sense, as they are consistently one of the best teams in Europe and are sitting second on the EPL table.

The problem is, for as good as City has been in recent months, the Cherries have somehow been better. Bournemouth are on a 17-game unbeaten streak. The team has one of the best attacks in the Premier League, and is still fighting for a Champions League spot.

Bournemouth are just four points behind Liverpool with a game in hand. This isn't an "end of season" match where the team has no motivation and will stop trying. This team has been incredible at home and will look (and fight) for three points against a Manchester City team that is exhausted. I believe Bournemouth will get at least a point off City.

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Manchester City look exhausted

This is such a tough game to bet on because of how good Pep Guardiola's side consistently is. Manchester City are having a "bad" season in some people's opinions, but they still won two trophies this year.

Looking at the table, they are most likely not going to win the league, because if Arsenal win their last two matches (against Burnley and Crystal Palace), they win no matter what. Manchester City need to press here but as someone who watched their FA Cup final win over Chelsea, even though they won, this team looks like it doesn't have a lot of fight left.

So many players are dealing with minor injuries, and even more are dealing with fatigue. We have to remember that with the World Cup this summer, a lot of City players won't get the chance to rest, either, and will be looking ahead at that competition. Manchester City are the better team on paper, but so often the better team doesn't get the win. I believe the Cherries will fight for a well-deserved draw.

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