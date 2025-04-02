The Atlanta Braves are still looking to register their first win of the 2025 MLB season when they face the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday night, with first pitch set for 8:38 p.m. ET on MLB Network. Atlanta suffered a four-game sweep at the hands of the San Diego Padres to start the season before losing the first two games of this series to L.A. To make matters worse for the Braves, they will be without Jurickson Profar for 80 games thanks to a PED ban. On the flip side, the defending World Series champions are undefeated to start the season and are looking to complete another sweep before heading on the road.

Bryce Elder, who went 2-5 with a 6.52 ERA in 10 starts a season ago, is set to take the mound for Atlanta. The Dodgers will go with former two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell, who won his first start against the Tigers. Snell pitched five innings and gave up two runs on five hits, striking out two. Snell's strikeouts line is set at 7.5 on DraftKings, and SportsLine's model projects him to go Under.

Atlanta's lineup is hitting .137 over six games, striking out a combined 60 times. Profar's suspension further dents a lineup already missing star Ronald Acuna Jr., who is recovering from a torn ACL. Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley and Matt Olson are in slumps, combining for just eight hits in 62 at-bats. Those three will need to start clicking for Atlanta to recover from this slow start. The Dodgers have gotten strong performances from Tommy Edman and Teoscar Hernandez to further boost one of the best lineups in baseball. Edman has three home runs through seven games, while Hernandez leads the team with eight RBI. Edman is priced at +1200 on DraftKings to go yard Wednesday, while Hernandez is +140 to log at least one RBI.

The Dodgers are -249 favorites (risk $249 to win $100) on the money line according to SportsLine's consensus odds, while the Braves are +203 (risk $100 to win $203) underdogs. The consensus total comes in at 8, with the Under priced at +100.

Here's a look at the SportsLine model's projections for Braves-Dodgers Wednesday.

ATLANTA BRAVES at LOS ANGELES DODGERS | 4/2 | 8:38 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Braves +199

Atlanta wins in 38% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Braves +1.5 (+104)

Atlanta covers in 61% of simulations

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8

The Over hits in 60% of simulations

Projected score: Dodgers 5.2, Braves 4.6