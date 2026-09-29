The Philadelphia Phillies battle the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of their National League Wild Card series as the 2026 MLB playoffs get underway on Tuesday afternoon. Atlanta won the National League East at 94-68, while Philadelphia was second in the division at 88-74. The Braves, who won the season series 9-4, are 4-2 on their home field against Philadelphia this season. The Phillies, who finished the season going 4-6 in their final 10 games, are 45-36 on the road in 2026. Chris Sale is set to start for the Braves, while the Phillies open up with Jesus Luzardo, who has pitched just one inning since Sep. 7 due to shoulder inflammation. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

First pitch from Truist Park in Atlanta is set for 2 p.m. ET. Atlanta is a -191 favorite on the money line (risk $191 to win $100) in the latest Phillies vs. Braves odds, while the over/under, is 6.5. Before making any Phillies vs. Braves picks, be sure to see the Phillies vs. Braves predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters the 2026 MLB playoffs on a 31-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $900 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Phillies vs. Braves and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Braves vs. Phillies:

Phillies vs. Braves money line Braves -191, Phillies +160 Phillies vs. Braves over/under 6.5 runs Phillies vs. Braves run line Braves -1.5 (+120) Phillies vs. Braves picks See picks at SportsLine Phillies vs. Braves streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Phillies vs. Braves predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Phillies vs. Braves, the model is going Over 6.5 combined runs for over/under betting. The Over has hit in five of the past nine head-to-head meetings with two pushes. The Over has also hit in six of the past 10 Philadelphia games, and in two of the past four Atlanta matchups, including one push. It is also 59-48-5 in Phillies games against teams averaging 4.2 or more runs.

SportsLine's model projects 1.3 total bases or more for the Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, Brandon Marsh, Luis Arraez and Alec Bohm. The Braves, meanwhile, are projected to get 1.4 total bases or more from Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies and Michael Harris. The model projects the teams to combine for 7.3 total runs, as the Over hits 57% of the time. Get the Phillies vs. Braves money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Braves vs. Phillies picks

After simulating every pitch of Phillies vs. Braves 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Braves vs. Phillies, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.