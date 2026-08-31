The Atlanta Braves look to win their eighth game in a row when they battle the San Francisco Giants in a National League matchup on Monday night. The game is a makeup from a rainout earlier in the year. The Giants (56-81), who are fourth in the NL West, have dropped three of their last five games and are 23-45 on the road this year. The Braves (82-55), who lead the NL East, are 48-23 on their home field in 2026. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $150 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

First pitch from Truist Park in Atlanta is set for 6:05 p.m. ET. The Giants have won 11 of their last 13 games against the Braves, including five of six this season. Atlanta is a -159 favorite on the money line (risk $159 to win $100) in the latest Giants vs. Braves odds, while the over/under, is 8.5. Before making any Giants vs. Braves picks, be sure to see the Giants vs. Braves predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 23 of the MLB season on a sizzling 49-34 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Giants vs. Braves and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Braves vs. Giants:

Giants vs. Braves money line Giants +123, Braves -159 Giants vs. Braves over/under 8.5 runs Giants vs. Braves run line Braves -1.5 (+138) Giants vs. Braves picks See picks at SportsLine Giants vs. Braves streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Giants vs. Braves predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Giants vs. Braves, the model is going Under 8.5 combined runs for over/under betting. The Under has hit in seven of the past 10 head-to-head meetings. The Under has also hit in five of the past nine San Francisco games, and in eight of the past 10 Atlanta matchups. It is also 15-8-2 in games that Bryce Elder starts for the Braves.

SportsLine's model projects 1.5 total bases or more for the Giants' Rafael Devers, Drew Gilbert and Jung Hoo Lee. The Braves, meanwhile, are projected to get 1.7 total bases or more from just Matt Olson and Michael Harris. The model projects the teams to combine for 8.6 total runs, as the Under hits 52% of the time. Get the Giants vs. Braves money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Braves vs. Giants picks

After simulating every pitch of Giants vs. Braves 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Braves vs. Giants, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.