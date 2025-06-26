After dropping the first two games of their four-game series against the Atlanta Braves, the New York Mets finally got back in the win column with a 7-3 triumph Wednesday. Juan Soto hit two home runs in the victory, including a solo shot as part of a five-run fourth inning. The Mets are going for a series split Thursday, June 26, before heading to Pittsburgh, while the Braves try to take three of four ahead of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. ET on MLB Network.

If you are interested in MLB betting and looking to make a wager on Braves vs. Mets on Thursday, be sure to check out the SportsLine projection model for the latest MLB game forecasts and MLB player prop predictions.

Griffin Canning (7-3, 3.91 ERA) is getting the call for New York in this matchup. He has pitched a full six innings just once in his last seven appearances after coasting through most of April and May, so Atlanta's bats could get to him. Canning's ERA prop Thursday is set at 2.5 (Over +100, Under -130), and he's gone Over this line in each of his last three outings. The Braves are sending Grant Holmes (4-6, 3.71 ERA) to the bump. He pitched 5 2/3 shutout innings in his last start but gave up three runs in each of his previous four outings. His ERA prop is set at 2.5 as well (Over +105, Under -130). Holmes' strikeout line is 5.5 (Over -120, Under -110), while Canning's is 4.5 (Over -110, Under -120). The model is projecting both pitchers to go Over on strikeouts.

Despite smacking two home runs Wednesday, Soto (+295) is slightly behind Braves slugger Matt Olson (+290) to leave the park Thursday night. Pete Alonso (+310), Austin Riley (+330) and Ronald Acuna Jr. (+350) round out the top five on the home run odds table at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Mets are -114 favorites (wager $114 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Braves are slight -105 (wager $105 to win $100) underdogs. The total is 8.5. You can find the model's latest projections and expert picks for Braves-Mets only at SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Braves vs. Mets on Thursday.

ATLANTA BRAVES at NEW YORK METS | 6/26 | 7:10 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Mets -114

New York wins in 51% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Mets +1.5 (-184)

New York covers in 66% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8.5

The Over hits in 58.5% of simulations

Projected score: Braves 4.9, Mets 4.7