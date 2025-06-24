The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets continue their four-game series Tuesday, with first pitch for the second contest of the series set for 7:10 p.m. ET on TBS. The Braves won the series opener 3-2 thanks to a stellar pitching performance from Spencer Schwellenbach, who went seven strong innings. Atlanta has gone 7-3 in its last 10 games but still sits 10.5 games back in the NL East division. The Mets enter Tuesday's contest on a two-game skid, and they've lost nine of their last 10 contests.

Those interested in MLB betting can use the latest sportsbook promos to take advantage of the best odds and MLB player props for Mets vs. Braves. You should see the latest projections from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, before locking in Tuesday's bets.

Frankie Montas, who last pitched in 2024 for the Brewers, is making his 2025 debut Tuesday. Montas signed with the Mets in free agency but suffered a back strain in February, which put him on the 60-day IL. In two appearances against Atlanta in 2024, Montas allowed seven runs in 8 1/3 combined innings. His strikeout prop is set at 4.5 (Over +120, Under -155). The Braves are hoping Spencer Strider (2-5, 3.89 ERA) can replicate Schwellenbach's effort. Strider struck out eight in six innings against the Mets last time out, allowing just one run. Strider's strikeout line is set at 6.5 and the SportsLine Projection Model believes he'll go Over that mark Tuesday.

Francisco Lindor is the favorite to go yard at +230, followed by Mets teammates Pete Alonso (+245) and Juan Soto (+265). Soto smacked a two-run shot Monday for his 17th home run of the year. Ronald Acuna, who also went deep on Monday, is +275 to repeat the feat.

The Braves are -148 favorites (wager $148 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Mets are +124 (wager $100 to win $124) underdogs. The total comes in at 9. For the model's latest projections and expert picks for Braves-Mets, head to SportsLine.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Braves vs. Mets Tuesday.

ATLANTA BRAVES at NEW YORK METS | 6/24 | 7:10 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Mets +124

New York wins in 50% of simulations

Run line

Pick: Mets +1.5 (-135)

New York covers in 66% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 9

The Over hits in 45.4% of simulations

Projected score: Braves 4.8, Mets 4.6