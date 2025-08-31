A National League East showdown headlines Sunday Night Baseball this week as the division-leading Philadelphia Phillies host the Atlanta Braves at 7:10 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Phillies suffered a tough three-game sweep at the hands of the New York Mets early in the week but have rebounded with three straight wins over the Braves, and the home team can cap off a rare four-game sweep on Sunday.

Hurtson Waldrep (4-0, 0.90 ERA) makes his fifth start of the season for Atlanta, and he'll go up against Philly lefty Jesus Luzardo (12-6, 4.23 ERA). Waldrep has been great since joining the rotation in August, allowing no more than a single earned run in any of his appearances. As for Luzardo, he gave up four runs to the Mets in his last outing, but struck out 12 in six innings against Seattle in his previous start.

The Phillies are -163 favorites on the money line (wager $163 to win $100) while the Braves are +137 underdogs (wager $100 to win $137). The over/under for total runs scored is 9.

Angelo Magliocca, also known as "Amags," is a regular contributor to The Early Edge and CBS Sports HQ, is a seasoned MLB handicapper up 123.5 units over the last three MLB seasons. He's put together a same-game parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday Night Baseball that includes star Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper.

Sunday Night Baseball Same-Game Parlay: +242, DraftKings (0.5 units)

Jesus Luzardo 5+ Ks

Bryce Harper 1+ hits

Braves +1.5

The Phillies scored 19 runs on Thursday night during Game 1 of this four-game set between division rivals, but over the last two days, they've only been able to muster one-run wins. Philly has still won the first three games of this series, and the Phillies simply look like the better team. But at the same time, it's incredibly tough to beat a team four times in a row in MLB, so tonight should be rather interesting.

Luzardo will take the mound after being ejected from his last start, albeit he was pulled from the game and ejected as he walked off the mound while mouthing off to the umpire. He threw fewer than 90 pitches for the third time in five August starts but still struck out better than one hitter per inning as he tallied five strikeouts across four innings of work. I'm going to take a shot tonight that Luzardo is highly motivated for a great start, and he doesn't need to do too much better than last start to hit a fifth strikeout here. Him getting upset with the umpire in his last start was due to multiple close pitches (probably strikes) being called balls, which caused him to walk extra batters. He once again won't have the benefit of umpire help, as tonight's home plate umpire is hitter leaning, but at the same time, Luzardo is a guy with a near 14% swinging strike rate who relies more on whiffs than called strikes for his strikeouts. If you want to boost the odds up even more, I don't hate going to six strikeouts here, but at that point I may want to look at Over 16.5 outs instead.

Bryce Harper had his 12-game hitting streak snapped yesterday with an 0-4 effort at the plate, but I think he gets right back on the board tonight against Waldrep. The young right-hander has been significantly worse against left-handed batters during his short stint in the majors, allowing a .275 average to lefties while holding righties to just a .109 average with five hits across 14+ innings. The 16 hits and six walks allowed to lefties in 14.2 innings paints a much different picture of outcomes, and tonight, I think the veteran Harper should have the upper hand. We need just one hit to cash this piece of the parlay, and I like getting to back Harper at home, where he's hit .308 this year, as opposed to a .238 average on the road. If they try to match up left on left later in the game, the Philly first baseman should still be in a fine spot, as he's actually been better facing lefties this year with a .286 average compared to a .258 against righties.

Lastly, despite the struggles against left-handed batters, Waldrep has been solid at preventing runs, having allowed just three runs in 30 innings so far at the MLB level. This game projects to be rather close and has potential to be lower scoring, in my opinion, so I'm going to do a little negative correlation here and play the Braves at +1.5 on the run line. This would have hit each of the last two nights, and it really would not surprise me to see Atlanta win the final game of the series here after coming close the past two days. But even if they don't win, we just need the Braves to keep it close as they look to avoid the sweep here. I think the Braves do just that. Atlanta was 14-6 coming into this series, and losing four games in a row should always be tough, but after how the team was rolling, you'd think they Braves have to win at least one of these games.