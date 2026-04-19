A busy MLB weekend wraps up Sunday night with the Atlanta Braves looking for a sweep in their three-game series against NL East rivals the Philadelphia Phillies. The Sunday Night Baseball First pitch is set for 7:20 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park. Phillies rookie Andrew Painter (1-0, 3.77 ERA) is scheduled to start and is set to face Atlanta's Grant Holmes (1-1, 3.32 ERA). SportsLine MLB expert Angelo Magliocca has built his best same-game parlay for Sunday Night Baseball, and those interested in tailing his picks should use the latest DraftKings promo code.

Magliocca, also known as "Amags," is a hugely profitable MLB capper who uses his deep knowledge of baseball to find value on player props, sides and totals. He is coming off another strong season at SportsLine. Over the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 MLB seasons, Amags is up 133.4 units on straight bets and parlays while winning an additional 25.3 units on ladder plays.

Here's a look at his best same-game parlay for Braves vs. Phillies on Sunday.

Braves vs. Phillies same-game parlay

Grant Holmes Over 15.5 Outs

Braves Team Total Over 3.5

Matt Olson Over 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Same-game parlay odds: +355

It's the marquee matchup we all were hoping for on Sunday Night Baseball -- Grant Holmes against Andrew Painter? It would have been nice to see them somehow flip Saturday night's starters with tonight's, giving us Chris Sale vs. Cristopher Sanchez, who both pitched great. Alas, that's not possible.

The Phillies are reeling right now, having lost eight of their last 10 and four in a row, making this final game in Philly before a long road trip an important one to win. If the Mets were not in free-fall, the Phillies' struggles would be the talk of the baseball world.

Philadelphia has scored two or fewer runs in each of its past three games. This is also a weird part of the schedule for the Phillies, as they faced the Cubs for three games at home, followed by these three against the Braves. Now they have a seven-game road trip to Chicago and Atlanta to play those teams again. That doesn't make things any easier moving forward, at least for the next week, so a win tonight would provide a major boost.

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Grant Holmes Over 15.5 Outs

I like what Grant Holmes is doing right now, and last time out he was pulled exceptionally early, with manager Walt Weiss even admitting after the game it was not a smart move. Weiss explained how he felt the need to have a shorter leash on Holmes in Miami after he threw nearly 100 pitches in his previous outing, going into the seventh inning, and was on normal four days rest.

Much to the dismay of the Braves starter, he was pulled after just four innings and 59 pitches, which resulted in the bullpen immediately blowing what was a 3-3 game. Tonight, Holmes will have to navigate a seemingly tough Phillies lineup, but it's a group of hitters that hasn't been producing, and he's backed up by an ailing bullpen.

Braves closer Raisel Iglesias did not throw Saturday after sleeping on his shoulder wrong, giving former Padres closer Robert Suarez the chance at a save. It's yet to be seen if Iglesias is able to pitch tonight, but I would expect they give him another day of rest. With five full days of rest off a shorter outing and with everything I pointed out with the bullpen, I'm taking Holmes to get at least one out in the sixth inning.

Braves Team Total Over 3.5

Speaking of closers, on the other side, the Phillies have put Johan Duran on the IL with an oblique injury, hurting their chances at the back end of ballgames for at least the next 10 days. If it's not the injuries, it's the lack of production from their bats, or the fact that Painter is still very green in MLB. Thus, I'm siding with the Braves to complete the sweep.

I know all too well how a dog with its back against the wall fights even harder, though, so instead of picking the winner I'm just going to take the Braves to score at least four runs to avoid a wacky walk-off loss. Last night the Atlanta offense was just two for nine with runners in scoring position and left 11 men on base, which still resulted in three runs, so we'll need to be only slightly better than that to hit the over here.

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Matt Olson Over 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Painter has actually been solid against lefties so far in MLB action, with just a .222 average against and 12 strikeouts in 10.1 innings, but he struggled against them in the minors. Across 60.2 innings when facing lefties last season, he allowed 71 hits and 31 walks, good for a .287 average and 1.68 WHIP, and tonight he should see a lineup filled with left handed bats.

Lefty slugger Matt Olson has been on a torrid pace to begin the year, hitting near .300 with a .999 OPS, and he's done damage against both left and right handed pitchers.

They can't play the matchup game against him, and we get a guy hitting near the top of the away team's order

here, so it projects as a solid hits, runs, and rbi play at over 1.5 for plus odds.