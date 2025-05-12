Two teams looking to make up ground in their respective divisions will collide on Monday when the Cleveland Guardians host the Milwaukee Brewers at Progressive Field. The Guardians (23-17) sit in second place in the AL Central, 2 1/2 games behind the Detroit Tigers. Cleveland is coming off a series loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. Over their last two games, the Guardians were outscored 10-1.

Meanwhile the Brewers (20-21) are in third place in NL Central, three games behind the division-leading Chicago Cubs. Milwaukee enters Monday's game off a 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. The victory ended a three-game losing streak.

Veteran righthander Ben Lively (2-2, 3.46 ERA) takes the mound for Cleveland and will look to stay sharp. Over his last two starts, he has allowed only one run on seven hits and two walks across 11.0 innings. The Guardians have won six of Lively's eight starts this season. Sportsbooks have set Lively's strikeout prop at 3.5 (Over +104, Under -120).

Lively will face a Brewers club that has struggled at the plate this season. Milwaukee ranks 24th in the majors in OPS (.666) and 23rd in batting average (.233). Despite their woes with the bat, the Brewers have been able to manufacture runs. They lead all of baseball in stolen bases (51), which has helped them score 184 runs (13th best in the majors). Lively is 0-4 with a 3.38 ERA in five career starts against Milwaukee.

Freddy Peralta (4-2, 2.18) will take the ball for the Brewers looking to become just the seventh five-game winner in the National League. The 28-year-old righty has been excellent this season, allowing three or fewer runs in each of his eight starts this season. (Milwaukee is 5-3 when Peralta takes the mound.) He is coming off arguably his best outing of the season, throwing six scoreless innings on four hits while striking out seven and walking one in a 4-0 victory over the hard-hitting Cubs. FanDuel Sportsbook has set Peralta's strikeout prop at 5.5 (Over -114, Under -114).

The Brewers are -133 favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Guardians are +112 underdogs. The total is 8.5, with the Under at -112 and the Over at -108.

First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m. ET.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Brewers-Guardians on Monday.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS at CLEVELAND GUARDIANS | 5/12 | 6:10 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Brewers -131

Milwaukee wins in 55% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Guardians +1.5 (-156)

Cleveland covers in 63% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 8.5

The Over hits in 50.3% of simulations

Projected score: Brewers 4.7, Guardians 4.1