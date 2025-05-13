After beginning a six-game homestand by losing two of three against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Cleveland Guardians blanked the Milwaukee Brewers in the opener of their three-game set. The Guardians now look to clinch the series win when they host the Brewers at 6:10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Progressive Field.

Gabriel Arias went 2-for-4 with a three-run double and Kyle Manzardo recorded two hits and an RBI in Monday's 5-0 victory. Right-hander Ben Lively lasted only three innings due to inflammation in his right forearm, but four relievers combined to work six strong frames to preserve Cleveland's fifth shutout win of the season.

Left-hander Logan Allen (1-2, 4.33 ERA) takes the mound Tuesday in search of his first win in five starts. The 26-year-old settled for a no-decision against the Washington Nationals in his last outing after giving up three runs on seven hits and four walks over four innings. Allen is facing Milwaukee for the first time in his career.

The Brewers, who have lost four of five, counter with Quinn Priester (1-1, 5.08). The 24-year-old righty is coming off a loss to the Houston Astros in which he allowed three runs - one earned - across five innings. Priester was tagged for seven runs over 5 1/3 frames in his only career start against Cleveland in 2023.

Allen's total strikeouts prop is set at 4.5 (Over +120/Under -154) at FanDuel Sportsbook, while Priester's is 3.5 (Over +118/Under -150).

Manzardo leads the Guardians with nine home runs, while Jose Ramirez has gone deep six times. Christian Yelich and Jackson Chourio are tied for first on the Brewers with seven blasts apiece. However it is Rhys Hoskins, who has four homers this year, with the shortest odds to hit one out of the park Tuesday at +350 at FanDuel. Ramirez is next at +420 and Manzardo is +440 to go yard.

The Guardians are -125 favorites (wager $125 to win $100) in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Brewers are +105 (wager $100 to win $105) underdogs. The total is 9, with the Under at -118 and the Over at -102.

Here are the SportsLine model's projections for Brewers-Guardians Tuesday.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS at CLEVELAND GUARDIANS | 5/13 | 6:10 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Brewers +105

Milwaukee wins in 54% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Brewers +1.5 (-192)

Milwaukee covers in 74% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Under 9

The Under hits in 46% of simulations

Projected score: Brewers 4.8, Guardians 4.3