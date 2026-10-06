The Milwaukee Brewers will look to close out their National League Division Series with the San Diego Padres when they meet in Game 3 on Tuesday. Milwaukee took a 2-0 series lead with a thrilling 4-3 come-from-behind win in Game 2 on Sunday. The Brewers (103-59), who won the NL Central, are 48-33 on the road this season. The Padres (91-71), who finished second in the NL West, are 51-30 on their home field. Milwaukee will send right-hander Dustin May (7-9, 4.70 ERA) to the mound, while San Diego counters with right-hander Nick Pivetta (3-2, 2.86 ERA). Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 trading bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

First pitch from Petco Park in San Diego is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. San Diego is a -134 favorite on the money line (risk $134 to win $100) in the latest Brewers vs. Padres odds, while the over/under, is 7.5. Before making any Brewers vs. Padres picks, be sure to see the Brewers vs. Padres predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

SportsLine's model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters the divisional round of the 2026 MLB playoffs on a 31-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $900 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Brewers vs. Padres and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Padres vs. Brewers:

Brewers vs. Padres money line Padres -134, Brewers +116 Brewers vs. Padres over/under 7.5 runs Brewers vs. Padres run line Padres -1.5 (+160) Brewers vs. Padres picks See picks at SportsLine Brewers vs. Padres streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Brewers vs. Padres predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Brewers vs. Padres, the model is going Over 7.5 combined runs for over/under betting. The Over is 6-4 in Milwaukee pitcher Dustin May's last 10 starts. The Over is also 5-3-1 when Nick Pivetta starts for San Diego. The Over is also 57-56-5 in Padres' games against teams averaging 4.2 runs or more.

SportsLine's model projects 1.2 total bases or more for the Brewers' Jackson Chourio, Brice Turang, Cooper Pratt and Christian Yelich. The Padres, meanwhile, are projected to get 1.3 total bases or more from Fernando Tatis Jr., Jackson Merrill and Manny Machado. The model projects the teams to combine for 8.6 total runs, as the Over hits 59% of the time. Get the Brewers vs. Padres money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Brewers vs. Padres picks

After simulating every pitch of Brewers vs. Padres 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Brewers vs. Padres, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.