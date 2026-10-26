The Milwaukee Brewers will look to take a commanding 3-0 best-of-seven series lead when they battle the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the 2026 World Series on Monday night. The Brewers won both games in Milwaukee, including a 5-4 come-from-behind victory on Saturday. Left-hander Robert Gasser (5-5, 3.87 ERA) gets the start for Milwaukee. Tampa Bay will counter with former Brewer right-hander Freddy Peralta (10-11, 4.42 ERA). Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

First pitch for Game 3 from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., is set for 8 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay is a -117 favorite on the money line (risk $118 to win $100), while Milwaukee is at +102 in the latest Brewers vs. Rays odds. The over/under is 7. Before making any Brewers vs. Rays picks, be sure to see the Brewers vs. Rays predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

SportsLine's model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered the 2026 World Series on a 32-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $1,000 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Brewers vs. Rays and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Rays vs. Brewers:

Brewers vs. Rays money line Rays -117, Brewers +102 Brewers vs. Rays over/under 7 runs Brewers vs. Rays run line Brewers -1.5 (+174) Brewers vs. Rays picks See picks at SportsLine Brewers vs. Rays streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Brewers vs. Rays predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Brewers vs. Rays, the model is going Over 7 (-110) combined runs for over/under betting. Despite stellar starting and relief pitching, both teams have formidable offenses, which have flexed their muscles in key situations and that trend is expected to continue. The Over has hit in three of the last four head-to-head meetings.

It is also 4-1 in Milwaukee's last five games, and is 5-4-1 over Tampa Bay's last 10 games. The Over is also 7-5-1 in Tampa Bay games in which Freddy Peralta starts for the Rays. The Over is 19-14-3 in Tampa Bay games when the line is at 7.0 or lower.

The model projects three Brewers players to have 1.3 or more total bases, including Jackson Chourio, Brice Turang and Christian Yelich. The model also says five Rays players will have 1.2 or more total bases, including Yandy Diaz, Junior Caminero, Victor Mesa Jr., Jonathan Aranda and Cedric Mullins.

The model projects 8.5 combined runs, making the Over the value side in 58% of simulations. Get the Brewers vs. Rays money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Brewers vs. Rays picks

After simulating every pitch of Brewers vs. Rays 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Brewers vs. Rays, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.