The Tampa Bay Rays will look to make it two in a row and climb back into the series when they take on the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 5 of the 2026 World Series on Wednesday. Tampa Bay staved off elimination with a 4-3 12-inning win on Tuesday to cut their deficit to 3-1. The Brewers (103-59) are expected to send their ace Jacob Misiorowski (16-5, 1.80 ERA) to the mound as they try to win their first-ever championship. The Rays (98-64) are expected to counter with ace Drew Rasmussen (16-5, 2.67 ERA), though they haven't confirmed their pitching plans yet. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

First pitch for Game 5 from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., is set for 8 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is a -154 favorite on the money line (risk $154 to win $100), while Tampa Bay is at +128 in the latest Brewers vs. Rays odds. The over/under is 6.5. Before making any Brewers vs. Rays picks, be sure to see the Brewers vs. Rays predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

SportsLine's model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered the 2026 World Series on a 32-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $1,000 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Brewers vs. Rays and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Rays vs. Brewers:

Brewers vs. Rays money line Brewers -154, Rays +128 Brewers vs. Rays over/under 6.5 runs Brewers vs. Rays run line Brewers -1.5 (+123) Brewers vs. Rays picks See picks at SportsLine Brewers vs. Rays streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 deposit:

Top Brewers vs. Rays predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Brewers vs. Rays, the model is going Over 6.5 combined runs (-119) for over/under betting. Despite solid pitching, both teams have proven they can score some runs. The Over has hit in four of the last six head-to-head meetings.

It is also 5-2 in Milwaukee's last seven games, and is 4-3 over Tampa Bay's last seven games. The Over is also 8-5-2 in Tampa Bay home games when the line is 7.0 or lower. It is 20-16-4 in all Tampa Bay games when the Rays' opponents are allowing 3.9 or fewer runs.

The model projects two Brewers players to have 1.5 or more total bases, including Jackson Chourio and Jake Bauers. The model also says three Rays players will have 1.4 or more total bases, including Yandy Diaz, Junior Caminero and Jonathan Aranda.

The model projects 8.4 combined runs, making the Over the value side in 69% of simulations. Get the Brewers vs. Rays money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Brewers vs. Rays picks

After simulating every pitch of Brewers vs. Rays 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Brewers vs. Rays, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.