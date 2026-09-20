The Baltimore Orioles host the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday Night Baseball to wrap up the day's MLB schedule, and one of the best pitchers in the league will be on the mound. Presumptive NL Cy Young favorite Jacob Misiorowski (-20000 at FanDuel) will try to help the Brewers finish off the three-game sweep. Fellow right-hander Brandon Young will start on the other side and will be facing a Milwaukee team that has the best record in the majors and has clinched the NL Central title. The Orioles are four games out of the final AL wild-card spot with six games left after tonight. Use the FanDuel promo code to get up to $350 in Bet Reset Tokens for Sunday Night Baseball:

Sunday night's first pitch is set for 7:20 p.m. ET at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The latest MLB Brewers vs. Orioles odds from DraftKings Sportsbook list Milwaukee as a -206 favorite, while Baltimore is a +169 underdog and the Over/Under for total runs is set at 7.5. The SportsLine Projection Model has B grades on the Over and the Orioles +1.5 on the run line. The teams combine for more than 7.5 runs in 64.8% of simulations, and the Orioles cover 51% of the time. The Brewers are winning outright at a 68% rate.

Fans interested in MLB betting or parlay betting need to see our model and expert picks for every game before wagering at the top sports betting apps. And before you make any wagers on Brewers vs. Orioles, be sure to check out which plays SportsLine MLB expert Angelo Magliocca is backing in his same-game parlay.

Magliocca, also known as "Amags," is a hugely profitable MLB capper who uses his deep knowledge of baseball to find value on player props, sides and totals. He is coming off another strong season at SportsLine. Over the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 MLB seasons, Amags is up 133.4 units on straight bets and parlays while winning an additional 25.3 units on ladder plays.

Here's Magliocca's same-game parlay for Brewers vs. Orioles on Sunday Night Baseball.

Brewers vs. Orioles same-game parlay

SGP: -105 at DraftKings

Jacob Misiorowski struck out seven batters in four innings last time out before completing the fifth inning without a punchout. He finished with just under 85 total pitches after a long top of the sixth inning from the Brewers offense helped cut his night short. I still believe there is an element of workload management here by the Brewers as we get late into the season, but he could have gone another inning. I'm sure it would have been more of a question had the top of the inning not run so long.

Misiorowski's strikeout line is set at 8.5 for tonight, and I would not want to be on the Over at this point in the season, regardless of the upside this matchup presents. The Orioles offense is MLB's leader in pitches seen per plate appearance this year, so my assumption is they will continue trying to work the count in hopes that they can make the young starter work more. I'm not sure that will be effective, seeing as Misiorowski has incredible wipeout stuff to throw on two strikes, but it is still likely to be their approach, and I understand the strategy.

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Weather looks like it could also play a factor here, with some rain in the area, helping to keep me off the full-game strikeout props for Misiorowski and instead pushing me to the individual batter full-game props. At-bat strikeouts have seen the value sucked out of them when the Brewers ace is on the mound, but the full-game strikeout props still offer some value in certain spots, it seems. Tonight, I'm taking a swing on three batters in this Orioles order to have at least one strikeout during the game, whether against Misiorowski or the Milwaukee bullpen, which also has strikeout ability.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand has a strikeout in 12 of his last 15 games, Jeremiah Jackson in six of his last seven, and Leody Taveras in six of his last eight. Each of these hitters has been at least a 20% strikeout rate guy against righties this year, but each has been worse recently, running at least a 27% rate. They will all likely be in the bottom half of the order, affording Misiorowski the ability to settle in before facing them.

I like getting even money here on the parlay, and I'm willing to also take a shot that Jackson will strike out twice for +300 on DraftKings. He's had multiple strikeouts in three of his last four games and spent a some time down in Triple-A in August, so he's been seeing different levels of pitching all season and Misiorowski should be one of the best he's seen to this point.

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