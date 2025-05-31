The Milwaukee Brewers will try to extend their winning streak to a season-high six games when they battle the Philadelphia Phillies in a key early-season National League matchup. Milwaukee earned a 6-2 win in Friday's series opener. right-hander Chad Patrick (2-4, 2.97 ERA) is expected to start for Milwaukee, while Philadelphia is expected to counter with left-hander Jesus Luzardo (5-0, 2.15 ERA).

First pitch from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is -188 on the money line (risk $188 to win $100) in the latest Brewers vs. Phillies odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total runs scored is 8. Before making any Brewers vs. Phillies picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Here are the model's three best bets for Brewers vs. Phillies on Saturday:

Brewers ML (+157)

Over 8 runs (-114)

Chad Patrick Under 4.5 strikeouts (-160)

Brewers to win (+154)

Milwaukee has been on a bit of a roll, scoring at least five runs in four of the past five games. Patrick has also been solid this season, allowing no more than three earned runs in any of his appearances in 2025. In his last outing, he got a no-decision, but was solid in 4.2 innings. He allowed just three hits, allowed no runs and just two walks, while striking out six. The model has the Brewers winning in 43% of simulations, bringing value at these odds. DraftKings has Milwaukee at +154 on the money line.

Over 8.5 total runs (-114)

The model is backing the Over at 8.5. The Over has won in five of the last nine Milwaukee games, and in two of the last three Philadelphia games. The Phillies have been prolific at scoring runs this season and are seventh in MLB with 270 runs scored in 56 games (4.8), while the Brewers are 11th with 246 runs in 57 games (4.3). The model is projecting 9.0 combined runs, making that the value play.

Chad Patrick under 4.5 strikeouts (-160)

Right-hander Chad Patrick has made 11 starts this season and has recorded 51 strikeouts in 57.2 innings pitched. He has registered four or fewer strikeouts in seven of 12 appearances in 2025. In a 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins on May 16, he had a solid outing, pitching six innings, allowing eight hits and three earned runs with just one walk and two strikeouts. DraftKings has this prop at -160.