Folks, I believe we have reached the portion of the World Series in tonight's Game 4 with Milwaukee visiting Tampa Bay that it doesn't much matter whom the two starting pitchers are, as neither is likely to be out there very long. But they are expected to be Dustin May and Griffin Jax, respectively. And the Brewers are potentially poised for their first title and the first sweep in the Fall Classic since 2012. Bet $5+ on World Series Game 4 to get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass at DraftKings Sportsbook:

It's another 8 ET start time on FOX, and at -139, the Brewers are taking 64% of tickets and 57% of money. The total of 7 is seeing a heavy Over lean. Entering Game 3, the Brewers were -750 and Rays +500. Following that shocking 10-1 win, Milwaukee is now -5000 and Tampa Bay +1500.

The only team to rally from a 3-0 series hole in an MLB best-of-7 series was the Red Sox in the 2004 ALCS against the Yankees. The Brew Crew are the 43rd team overall to lead a playoff series 3-0, and only 10 teams have come back to force a fifth game. In the Fall Classic, no team has made it as far as Game 6 after being in a 3-0 hole. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Milwaukee is now 10-1 in these playoffs with an eight-game winning streak to tie the 2004 Red Sox, 2005 White Sox, 2014 Royals and 2019 Nationals for the longest run in a single postseason. All but Kansas City won the World Series. The Brewers blew Game 3 open with an amazing eight runs scored with two outs in the fifth inning. Those were the most runs with two outs in a single inning of a World Series game. The only other time a club scored at least eight runs with two outs in a playoff game was the Los Angeles Dodgers with 10 in the first inning of Game 3 of the 2020 NLCS against Atlanta.

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Brewers vs. Rays MLB same-game parlay

Tampa Bay +1.5

Both teams to score 2+ runs

DraftKings SGP price: +129 (subject to change)

Both clubs pretty clearly have a top three in the rotation: Jacob Misiorowski, Logan Henderson and Robert Gasser for Milwaukee, and Drew Rasmussen, Freddy Peralta and Nick Martinez for Tampa Bay -- and those guys started each of the first three. Tonight, I expect managers Pat Murphy and Kevin Cash to be very active with the bullpens behind May and Jax. Game 5 is Wednesday, also at Tropicana Field, but then there's a travel day – if necessary.

The 29-year-old May was 7-9 with a 4.70 ERA this season split with Milwaukee and St. Louis, coming over at the trade deadline. He has made four appearances in these playoffs, one start, and hasn't gone more than three innings yet at 0-0 with a 5.63 ERA in 8.0 innings.

May threw a scoreless inning in Game 2 vs. the Rays. He saw them in his 2026 season debut in St. Louis and was shelled for six runs and 10 hits over four innings of a loss. Yandy Diaz is 3-for-4 off him with a double in his regular-season career. The Brewers were able to rest top relievers Aaron Ashby, Abner Uribe and Trevor Megill in Monday's blowout, so May's leash is likely short. The southpaw Ashby has been untouchable in these playoffs, having not allowed a run spanning 15.2 innings with 17 strikeouts. Only three relief pitchers have won World Series MVP: Mariano Rivera in 1999, Rollie Fingers in 1974 and Larry Sherry in 1959.

The 31-year-old Jax, meanwhile, was 8-10 with a 3.53 ERA in 34 regular-season appearances, 23 of them starts. He made two early-season relief appearances in Milwaukee and was 0-1 with 27.00 ERA in his one inning – allowing five runs (three earned).

Jax has made two appearances in these playoffs, one start (none in this series) and is 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA. Those were in Cleveland and New York, and Jax was a bit better at home during the RS with a 3.45 ERA and .218 opponents' batting average.

I haven't touched on World Series MVP yet, but Brewers catcher William Contreras was the +200 favorite entering Game 3, followed by outfielder Jackson Chourio (+650) and Ashby (+650). Junior Caminero at +1500 had the shortest odds of a Rays player.

Chourio had a four-hit Game 3 and is now -110 with Contreras – no one else below +4000. At 22 years, 229 days old, Chourio became the youngest player to record four hits in a World Series game since Joe Garagiola in 1946. Ashby is now a +15000 longshot.

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The model has a Brewers victory by a score of 4.8-4.0, and that would certainly work for these betting purposes. Maybe the Rays were completely broken by Monday's blowout loss, but it's such an overall professional organization. I expect the kitchen sink to avoid a World Series sweep. Check out other expert picks in the SportsLine daily newsletter.