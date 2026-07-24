Brewers vs. Rockies prediction, odds, line, time: 2026 MLB picks for Friday, July 24 by proven model

The Milwaukee Brewers are in a battle with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in baseball. Going into Friday's slate of MLB games, the Brewers (64-38) are just a hair behind the Dodgers (65-38). They'll look to stay hot when they begin a three-game homestand with the Colorado Rockies, owners of MLB's worst record (41-63). Milwaukee is on a 5-1 run since the All-Star break, while the Rockies have dropped four of six. That said, Colorado goes with Tomoyuki Sugano (9-4, 4.76) on the hill; the team is 11-6 when Sugano gets the ball. Milwaukee counters with left-hander Shane Drohan (5-3, 3.20 ERA).

First pitch from American Family Field in Milwaukee is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is a -296 favorite on the money line (risk $296 to win $100) in the latest Rockies vs. Brewers odds, with Colorado at +235. The over/under is 8.5 runs. Before making any Brewers vs. Rockies picks, be sure to see the Rockies vs. Brewers predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 18 of the MLB season on a sizzling 35-21 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rockies vs. Brewers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Brewers vs. Rockies:

Rockies vs. Brewers money line Brewers -296, Rockies +235 Rockies vs. Brewers over/under 8.5 runs Rockies vs. Brewers run line Brewers -1.5 (-133) Rockies vs. Brewers picks See picks at SportsLine Rockies vs. Brewers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Rockies vs. Brewers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Rockies vs. Brewers, the model is going Over 8.5 combined runs for over/under betting. Both of these teams rank in the Top 10 in baseball, averaging a combined 9.8 runs per game. Both teams have seen overinflated Over/Under lines, but this is a very low total for a Rockies game. The Over has hit in half of its games since the break, despite the totals being 11 or higher for all of them. The Over hit in two of three meetings between these teams earlier in the year, and the projection model sees another Over here.

SportsLine's model projects 1.4 total bases or more for the Rockies' Hunter Goodman, Cole Carrigg and Mickey Moniak. The Brewers, meanwhile, are projected to get over 1.5 total bases or more from Jackson Chourio, Brice Turang and Christian Yelich. The model projects the teams to combine for 10.6 total runs, with the Over hitting in 69% of simulations. Get the Rockies vs. Brewers money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Rockies vs. Brewers picks

After simulating every pitch of Brewers vs. Rockies 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rockies vs. Brewers, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.