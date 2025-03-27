Opening Day is here, as 28 MLB teams are in action on Thursday, March 27. The Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees start the slate off from the Bronx at 3:05 p.m. ET, with Freddy Peralta taking the bump for Milwaukee and Carlos Rodon getting the nod for New York. Each team made the playoffs last season, but lost a major star over the offseason. Juan Soto left the Yankees to join the New York Mets, while Willy Adames is now with the San Francisco Giants after leading Milwaukee to an NL Central crown last campaign.

Aaron Judge crushed an MLB-leading 58 home runs last season, and the Yankees superstar easily has the lowest odds to go yard this afternoon at FanDuel Sportsbook at +190. The Brewers player with the shortest home run odds is Rhys Hoskins at +420. On the mound, both starting pitchers have strikeout props of 5.5 -- though Peralta's Over is at -148 (Under +116) while Rodon's Over is at -113 (Under -113).

The Yankees are currently -141 on the money line (bet $141 to win $100) according to SportsLine consensus, while the Brewers are priced at +121 (bet $100 to win $121). This was after New York opened as the -144 favorite, whereas Milwaukee was originally a +121 underdog.

Let's dive into the SportsLine model's projections for Brewers-Yankees for the major markets in this showdown.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS at NEW YORK YANKEES | 3/27 | 3:05 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Brewers +121

Milwaukee wins in 44% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Brewers +1.5 (-170)

Milwaukee covers in 66% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Over 7.5

The Over hits in 51% of simulations

Projected score: Yankees 4.6, Brewers 4.3