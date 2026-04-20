Chelsea look to end a four-game league losing streak Tuesday when they visit Amex Stadium to face surging Brighton & Hove Albion in an English Premier League match. The Blues (13-9-11) are sixth in the EPL table but have lost six of their past seven matches in all competitions, with the only victory coming against League One side Port Vale in the FA Cup. The Seagulls (12-11-10) are 10th in the table but just one point behind Chelsea, and a victory would put them in the running to play in European competition next season.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET in Brighton and Hove, England. The hosts are +145 favorites on the 90-minute money line (wager $100 to win $145) in the latest Brighton vs. Chelsea odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Chelsea are +170 underdogs (wager $100 to win $170), a draw is priced at +275 and the match total is set at 2.5 goals (Over -155, Under +120). Before you place any wagers on Chelsea vs. Brighton, you have to see the latest projections from the SportsLine Projection Model and what SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer is wagering for the contest.

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Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 record (+25.93 units) on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga and more. Anyone following his soccer betting picks could have seen huge returns at sportsbooks and on betting apps.

Here are Eimer's best bets and analysis for Brighton vs. Chelsea on Tuesday, April 21.

Brighton vs Chelsea best bets

Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals (-110 BetMGM, 1 unit)

Brighton Draw No Bet (-120 BetMGM, 1 unit)

Chelsea are falling apart



Chelsea's season is continuing to spiral as it gets late in the season. The club is now sixth n the table and is falling further and further behind for a Champions League spot. The Blues are now seven points behind Liverpool and have lost four consecutive matches.

This club continues to put together a crazy amount of expected goals (xG) but hasn't been able to finish any big chances. Looking at the odds we have available, even though Chelsea are the "better' team, I'm not planning to back them in this matchup as they continue to miss their chances on offense and slip consistently on defense.

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Brighton continue to frustrate

Brighton are always such a difficult team for me to bet on. They never are amazing, but they never are terrible either. They're a perfectly above-average club that can be deadly against even the best teams in the league but will randomly struggle to beat the bottom of the league.

One thing I do like about Brighton is they are clinical in their attack. This is a team that only needs a couple of chances to make things very difficult for opponents. They played Spurs last matchday, and drew 2-2 with only three shots on target.

Brighton still have world-class talent available like Kaoru Mitoma and Danny Welbeck. While Chelsea are the better side, there's no way I'm trusting them with the form they're in. Give me a 2-1 Brighton victory here.