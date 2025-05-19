Liverpool have already clinched the English Premier League title for 2024-25, but they'll still try to finish the season dominantly to put an exclamation on their championship. On Monday, they'll take on Brighton & Hove Albion on the South Coast, with Brighton looking to secure a top-half finish and still battling for a chance to play in Europe. Brighton will have the motivation advantage, but will it be enough to defeat a strong Liverpool side?

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England. Brighton are +135 favorites (risk $100 to win $135) in the latest Brighton vs. Liverpool odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. Liverpool are +175 underdogs, a draw is priced at +280 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5. Before locking in any Liverpool vs. Brighton picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units). The EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Here are Green's top EPL picks and predictions for Liverpool vs. Brighton matchup on Monday:

Liverpool draw no bet

Liverpool over 1.5 goals

Liverpool draw no bet (+106)

You'll win this bet if Liverpool win outright and you'll get your money back if the match results in a draw, so you're buying a little added protection in a match where Liverpool isn't heavily incentivized to put their best foot forward. However, you can expect maximum effort The Reds regardless of what they're lineup looks like, as even significant rotation would create a major opportunity for some of the club's younger players. FanDuel has the best price again here.

"Liverpool are likely to concede in this game, but they should also cause plenty of problems for Brighton's defense. They have the best away record in the league this season: 11 wins, five draws and just two defeats from 18 games," Green told SportsLine. "Liverpool have already beaten Brighton twice this season. The Reds picked up a 3-2 win at the Amex in the EFL Cup, and they then beat the Seagulls 2-1 at Anfield in the Premier League on November 2."

Liverpool to score over 1.5 goals (-110)

Manager Arne Slot's club might have taken its foot off the gas slightly since clinching the Premier League, losing 3-1 Chelsea two weeks ago and drawing 2-2 against Arsenal at home last week. However, they've still been dangerous going forward, scoring 15 more goals in the EPL this season than any other team entering Monday. Mohamed Salah had 46 goal involvements this year and he has continued to play the full 90 minutes despite Liverpool securing its championship.

"Liverpool have played with their usual attacking intensity in recent weeks, but they have been a little sloppy in defense. That is perhaps understandable, as they have already clinched the Premier League title," Green said. "On average, they've scored 2.33 goals per game on the road, which is impressive. The players will be keen to return to winning ways, so they should be reasonably motivated on Monday, and it's hard to see them losing this game." BetMGM and Caesars are offering the best price for this Liverpool vs. Brighton prop.

