The AFC West takes center stage on Monday Night Football for a showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos. Denver is coming off a 14-3 campaign, while Kansas City went 6-11 in its first losing season in 13 years under head coach Andy Reid. According to the latest Chiefs vs. Broncos odds, Kansas City is favored by 2.5 points at home. You can bet on Chiefs vs. Broncos using the latest DraftKings promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager:

Kickoff for Chiefs vs. Broncos is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. SportsLine's proven computer model and team of NFL experts have analyzed Broncos vs. Chiefs and revealed two best bets, and you can also read our NFL betting preview for Monday Night Football. Bet on Chiefs vs. Broncos at FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets:

Chiefs vs. Broncos betting preview

The Chiefs are hoping to get off to a strong start this season after going 6-11 last year. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL and LCL in Week 15 last year, but he is expected to return exactly nine months after suffering the injury. He has the most career passing yards per game (285.2) in NFL history.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix suffered a broken ankle in a playoff win over Buffalo last season after leading the team to 14 wins, which is tied for the most by a first or second-year quarterback in league history. He led eight game-winning drives in 2025, including the playoffs. The Chiefs are 2.5-point home favorites in the Chiefs vs. Broncos odds, with the over/under at 43.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Broncos vs. Chiefs best bets

Broncos +3 (-115)

Under 43.5 points (-110)

Broncos +3 (-115)

"All the talk is about Patrick Mahomes returning for Week 1 but I'm more interested in the big uglies. I expect the Broncos to dominate this game in the trenches," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "Denver has my top-rated offensive line entering the season. Meanwhile, the Chiefs could start undrafted Kahlil Benson at right tackle. Benson may end up being a good player but an undrafted free agent protecting a QB coming off an ACL injury in Week 1 isn't ideal. I give Denver's vaunted pass rush a big edge in this matchup and expect a lower-scoring game." Back the Broncos at bet365 and get $365 in bonus bets after betting $10:

Under 43.5 (-110)

Kansas City's offense has had significant struggles against Denver in recent years, scoring fewer than 20 points in six straight head-to-head meetings. The Broncos' defense ranked inside the top three in points per game allowed (18.3), yards per game allowed (278.2) and third-down percentage (33.8) last season. They were tied for first in the NFL in sacks (68) and have 131 over the past two seasons. These teams have averaged a combined 35 points per game in their last five meetings, and SportsLine's model has them combining for 40 points on Monday. Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get bonus bets when wagering on Chiefs vs. Broncos: