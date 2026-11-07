Division leaders clash when the AFC West-leading Denver Broncos battle the NFC South-leading Carolina Panthers meet on Sunday afternoon. Denver is coming off a 28-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 1, while Carolina dropped a 27-19 decision to the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 29. The Broncos (6-2), who are 3-1 against NFC opponents and are on a four-game winning streak, are 2-2 on the road this season. The Panthers (3-4), who are 0-1 against AFC foes and have lost two straight, are 1-2 on their home field. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on CBS and Paramount+. The latest Broncos vs. Panthers odds have Denver as a 2.5point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is 44.5. Before making any Broncos vs. Panthers picks be sure to see the Broncos vs. Panthers predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on a 60-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Broncos vs. Panthers. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Panthers vs. Broncos:

Broncos vs. Panthers spread Panthers -2.5 Broncos vs. Panthers over/under 44.5 points Broncos vs. Panthers money line Broncos -142, Panthers +127 Broncos vs. Panthers picks See picks at SportsLine Broncos vs. Panthers streaming Paramount+

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Top Broncos vs. Panthers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Broncos vs. Panthers, the model is going Over 44.5 points (-115) at betting apps. The Over has hit in four of the past seven head-to-head matchups, including three of the last four. The Over has also hit in each of the last two Denver games. The Panthers are ninth in the NFL in scoring, averaging 25.4 points per game.

The Broncos are led by quarterback Bo Nix. In eight starts, he has thrown for 1,493 yards and nine touchdowns. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle has been his top target with 29 receptions for 315 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Bryce Young leads the Carolina attack, throwing for 1,921 yards and 13 touchdowns. Running back Chuba Hubbard leads the Panthers' ground attack, carrying 118 times for 540 yards and five touchdowns.

The model projects 44 combined points as the Over provides the best value. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Broncos vs. Panthers picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits over 60% of the time. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Broncos vs. Panthers, and which side of the spread hits in more than 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Broncos vs. Panthers spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 60-51 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.