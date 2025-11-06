The Denver Broncos will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football to open up Week 10, and the two bitter rivals are at opposite ends of the AFC West standings. Denver is in first place at 7-2, while Las Vegas is the only team in the division under .500 at 2-6. However, Brock Bowers used the bye week to get healthy and looked dominant for the first time all season in a 30-29 overtime loss to the Jaguars last week, and Ashton Jeanty has scored six times this season to leave at least some room for hope among the Raiders' faithful. The latest NFL odds list Jeanty as high as +120 to score, which is why he's one of the SportsLine Projection Model's top Broncos vs. Raiders anytime touchdown scorer picks. Jeanty has logged 13 or more carries in five of his last six games, and his over/under for total carries on Thursday is 14.5.

Targeting NFL player props is one way to approach NFL odds at online sports betting sites for Thursday Night Football in Week 10. With NFL props available for almost every player in Raiders vs. Broncos at top online sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your Broncos vs. Raiders NFL picks.

New users can take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest BetMGM bonus code, where new users can get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 on a sizzling 47-29 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Now, it has revealed its top anytime touchdown picks for Raiders vs. Broncos.

Best Week 10 Thursday Night Football anytime TD prop picks:



Ashton Jeanty, Raiders (+120)

Courtland Sutton, Broncos (+150)

R.J. Harvey, Broncos (+225)

Parlay these picks for +1500 odds with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $300 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins and three months free NBA League Pass:

Ashton Jeanty, Raiders (+120, bet365)

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft probably isn't having as efficient a rookie season -- he's only averaging 3.9 yards per carry -- as he imagined after averaging 7.0 yards per carry while rushing for 2,601 yards in his final season at Boise State. However, he has scored six touchdowns in his first eight games, and he has scored five of those touchdowns in his last five outings. The model predicts that he scores 0.70 touchdowns on average, while his odds imply a 45.5% chance to score. Use the latest bet365 bonus code to find this price and get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager win or lose.

Courtland Sutton, Broncos (+150, FanDuel)

Bo Nix's inconsistency this season might not have impacted Denver's bottom line, but it has impacted Sutton's productivity to an extent. He's had three one-catch games so far this season, including last week in a win over the Texans. However, that one catch against Houston was a touchdown, and he has scored four times this year. Sutton has six career touchdowns against Las Vegas (second-most against any NFL team), and the model predicts that he scores 0.57 touchdowns on average, while the odds imply a 40% chance to score. Use the latest FanDuel promo code to find this price and get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins.

RJ Harvey, Broncos (+225, bet365)

The rookie running back plays a clear second fiddle to J.K. Dobbins on the depth chart, but Sean Payton has found a clear role for the second-down pick as a change-of-pace player and has used his short-area quickness to scheme up mismatches in the red zone. Harvey has now scored five touchdowns in his last three games and is up to six total touchdowns on the season. The model predicts that he scores 0.63 touchdowns on average, which more than doubles his 30.8% implied chance to score. Get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager, win or lose, with the latest bet365 bonus code.

Want more Thursday Night Football picks?

You've seen the model's NFL anytime touchdown prop picks for several players in Broncos vs. Raiders. Now, get NFL projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Need more from SportsLine? See today's best NFL picks from SportsLine's R.J. White, who is on a 93-76-1 roll (+1548) on his last 170 NFL picks.