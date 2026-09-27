Teams with Super Bowl aspirations clash when the Los Angeles Rams battle the Denver Broncos on 'Sunday Night Football.' Los Angeles is coming off a 28-6 win over the New York Giants on Monday night, while Denver defeated Jacksonville 20-13 on Sunday. The Rams (1-1), who placed second in the NFC West at 12-5 last season and went to the NFC Championship Game, were 5-4 on the road in 2025. The Broncos (1-1), who won the AFC West at 14-3 and made it to the AFC Championship Game, are 9-1 on their home field since last September. Rams receiver Puka Nacua (hip) is inactive, marking his second straight missed game. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The latest Rams vs. Broncos odds have Los Angeles as the 1-point favorite, marking a 1.5-point drop since opening at Rams -2.5. The over/under for total points scored is 44.5. Before making any Broncos vs. Rams picks, be sure to see the 'Sunday Night Football' predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-41 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Rams vs. Broncos. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Broncos vs. Rams:

Rams vs. Broncos spread Los Angeles -1 Rams vs. Broncos over/under 44.5 points Rams vs. Broncos money line Los Angeles -115, Denver -105 Rams vs. Broncos picks See picks at SportsLine Rams vs. Broncos streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Rams vs. Broncos predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Rams vs. Broncos, the model is going Under 44.5 points at betting apps. The Rams and Broncos boast two of the better defenses in the NFL. Denver allowed the second-fewest yards at 278.2 and the third-fewest points per game at 18.3 in 2025. Los Angeles was 10th in points allowed at 20.4. The Under has hit in three of the past five meetings between the teams. It has also hit in three of the past four Rams game and in five of the last six Broncos games.

Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford powers the Los Angeles offense. In two games, he has completed 66.1% of his passes for 482 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions. Quarterback Bo Nix leads Denver. For the season, he is completed 66.1% of his passes for 419 yards and two touchdowns with two picks. The model projects 43 combined points, giving value to the Under in 55% of simulations. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make 'Sunday Night Football' picks

In addition to going Under, the model also says one side of the spread is hitting in over 50% of simulations. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Rams vs. Broncos, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rams vs. Broncos spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 53-41 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.