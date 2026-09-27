The Los Angeles Rams will visit the Denver Broncos on 'Sunday Night Football', allowing you to end the day with an SNF same-game parlay on two Super Bowl contenders. Both Matthew Stafford and Bo Nix are surrounded by playmaking wideouts like Davante Adams, Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton. All could be attractive within NFL player props and a 'Sunday Night Football' SGP as each team looks to move to 2-1. Other Broncos vs. Rams bets like spread predictions or total picks could also go into your NFL same-game parlay. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

The Under is a combined 4-0 for the teams as they each had top 10 scoring defenses a year ago. Expecting a lower scoring contest than the O/U of 45.5 indicates could also mean backing the Unders with several NFL prop bets. Stafford has a passing yardage bar of 242.5, with Nix at 211.5, as going under would return -114 for each prop. Before locking in any Rams vs. Broncos picks for your 'Sunday Night Football' SGP, be sure to see the Broncos vs. Rams prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop to give you an edge at NFL betting sites.

Now, the model has analyzed Rams vs. Broncos on 'Sunday Night Football' and locked in confident rated prop bets for an NFL SGP you can lock in at betting sites. You can only see the Machine Learning Model player prop predictions for Los Angeles vs. Denver here.

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Top 'Sunday Night Football' SGP picks

After simulating Broncos vs. Rams and evaluating the lines at the best betting apps, SportsLine AI says Matthew Stafford goes Over 242.5 passing yards (-114). The reigning MVP has lived over this prop bar recently as he's eclipsed his passing yardage total in eight of his last 10 games. He's averaged 305.2 passing yards over this stretch, tossing for 327 yards last week even with Puka Nacua (groin/hip) sidelined.

Denver's pass rush isn't quite as ferocious without Jonathan Cooper (exempt list) who had 27 sacks over the last three seasons. Stafford's faced the Broncos just twice before, but he had at least 267 passing yards in each. SportsLine AI forecasts Stafford to toss for 291 yards on 'Sunday Night Football' in a 4-star prop prediction. See which other SNF same-game parlay picks to make here.

How to make Rams vs. Broncos SGP picks

The SportsLine Machine Learning Model has four other NFL props that are rated 4 stars or better, including a receiving yardage prop off by more than 20 yards. You can only see the Machine Learning Model's Sunday Night Football NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top same-game parlay picks you should target with your Broncos vs. Rams predictions? Visit SportsLine now to see the Sunday Night Football SGP from the SportsLine Machine Learning Model and find out.