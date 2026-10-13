The Seattle Seahawks will look to get back on track when they battle the Denver Broncos in a key interconference matchup on 'Thursday Night Football.' Seattle is coming off a hard-fought 32-29 loss to San Francisco on Sunday, while Denver held on for a 23-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Seahawks (3-2), who are second in the NFC West, are 1-1 on the road this season. The Broncos (3-2), who are second in the AFC West, are 2-0 on their home field in 2026. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The latest Seahawks vs. Broncos odds have Seattle as 3-point favorites. The over/under for total points scored is 40.5. Before making any Broncos vs. Seahawks picks, be sure to see the 'Thursday Night Football' predictions' from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season on a 57-46 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Seahawks vs. Broncos. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Broncos vs. Seahawks:

Seahawks vs. Broncos spread Seahawks -3 Seahawks vs. Broncos over/under 40.5 points Seahawks vs. Broncos money line Seahawks -155, Broncos +134 Seahawks vs. Broncos picks See picks at SportsLine Seahawks vs. Broncos streaming Amazon Prime

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Top Broncos vs. Seahawks predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Seahawks vs. Broncos, the model is going Under 40.5 points at betting apps. The Under has hit in seven of the last 10 Broncos games, including four of five this season. The Under is also 2-1 when the Broncos are playing teams averaging more than 25 points per game.

Seattle's defense enters second in the league, averaging 251.2 yards per game and are ninth in points allowed at 21 per game. Denver, meanwhile, is averaging 22.2 points per game, 14th-best in the league. Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has been up and down. He is coming off a 16-for-27 passing for 123 yards and one touchdown in the win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Seattle's Sam Darnold, meanwhile, threw for just 195 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the loss to San Francisco on Sunday.

The model projects 39 combined points as the Under hits 55% of the time. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make 'Thursday Night Football' picks

In addition to going Under, the model also says one side of the spread is the better value. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Seahawks vs. Broncos, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Seahawks vs. Broncos spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 57-46 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.