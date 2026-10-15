The first chance to make a Week 6 NFL SGP comes on 'Thursday Night Football' as the Seattle Seahawks visit the Denver Broncos. This potential Super Bowl preview features the likes of Bo Nix, Sam Darnold, Jaylen Waddle and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, providing several viable options for NFL player props and a 'TNF' SGP. Darnold, who finished third in the league with 14 interceptions a year ago has tossed five picks over his last three games since returning from injury. Thus, his interceptions bar is an NFL prop that could be worth considering within your Seahawks vs. Broncos same-game parlay. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Denver picked off Matthew Stafford twice in its last home game and now has its sights set on Darnold. The Seahawks quarterback throwing two interceptions returns +332 as a highly appealing TNF prop bet. Which others should you contemplate inserting into a potentially lucrative 'Thursday Night Football' same-game parlay? Before locking in any Seahawks vs. Broncos picks for your NFL SGP, be sure to see the Broncos vs. Seahawks prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop to give you an edge at NFL betting sites.

Now, the model has analyzed Seahawks vs. Broncos on 'Thursday Night Football' and locked in confident rated prop bets for an NFL SGP you can lock in at betting sites. You can only see the Machine Learning Model player prop predictions for Seattle vs. Denver here. Trade the NFL at Polymarket here:

Top 'Thursday Night Football' SGP picks

After simulating Broncos vs. Seahawks and evaluating the lines at the best betting apps, SportsLine AI says Denver quarterback Bo Nix goes over 197.5 passing yards (-114) in a 5-star prop. Nix has tended to play up to the level of his competition when facing a team with a winning record at home. Over the last six instances, he's gone over his passing yardage prop five times, averaging 276.2 passing yards over these games.

Denver's lack of running game indicates that Sean Payton will lean heavily on Nix's arm as the Broncos rank 27th with just 3.6 yards per carry. Also, Seattle allows the eighth-fewest rushing yards to opposing RBs, and only one team has allowed fewer rushing touchdowns than the Seahawks. Add in that Nix has averaged 224.1 passing yards in primetime games, which is higher than his day game average, and the AI model forecasts him to have 246.8 yards on Thursday. See which other Seahawks vs. Broncos same-game parlay picks to make here.

How to make Broncos vs. Seahawks SGP picks

The SportsLine Machine Learning Model has another six NFL props that are rated 5 stars or better, three of which return plus money. You can only see the Machine Learning Model's NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top same-game parlay picks you should target for Seahawks vs. Broncos? Visit SportsLine now to see the 'Thursday Night Football' SGP from the SportsLine Machine Learning Model, and find out.